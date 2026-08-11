Fuse Integration Named to Inc. 5000 List for Fourth Time

Deployment of scalable, production-ready tactical edge networking solutions fueling growth
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fuse Integration, a warfighter-focused non-traditional engineering firm, today announced it has earned a place, for the fourth time, on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Companies on the list are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. Fuse's growth has been fueled by accelerated deployment of its communications and networking solutions at the tactical edge. The company's scalable, production-ready systems are enabling mission effects across manned and unmanned platforms in theater.
"Modern defense operations increasingly rely on ready-now solutions for secure, resilient network connectivity across manned and unmanned platforms in theater," said Sumner Lee, CEO of Fuse. "Our tactical edge networking solutions are joint and open by design and proven in deployed environments. As demand grows, our team is moving toward full-rate production of our multifunction network controllers and podded solutions."
"Being recognized again as one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation is an honor and a testament to the team behind the growth," added Scott Rosebush, Fuse President. "I couldn't be more proud of how our leaders and team members have consistently stepped up to meet the moment with relentless follow-through."
Fuse is ranked 3,655 on the 2026 list, which is available here: https://www.inc.com/inc5000
About Fuse Integration
Fuse Integration is a warfighter-focused, non-traditional engineering firm that designs, prototypes and rapidly fields tactical edge networking solutions for defense customers in the United States and allied nations. The company's airborne and maritime gateway systems and virtualized network architectures are operational today, enabling real-time data sharing across air, land and sea environments. Founded in 2010, Fuse is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business headquartered in San Diego with a corporate office in Washington, D.C. www.fuseintegration.com
Media Contact
Joyce Bosc, Fuse Integration, 1 3017179529, [email protected], www.fuseintegration.com
SOURCE Fuse Integration
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