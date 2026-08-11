Fuse Integration Named to Inc. 5000 List for Fourth Time

Our tactical edge networking solutions are joint and open by design and proven in deployed environments. As demand grows, our team is moving toward full-rate production of our multifunction network controllers and podded solutions. Post this

"Being recognized again as one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation is an honor and a testament to the team behind the growth," added Scott Rosebush, Fuse President. "I couldn't be more proud of how our leaders and team members have consistently stepped up to meet the moment with relentless follow-through."

Fuse is ranked 3,655 on the 2026 list, which is available here: https://www.inc.com/inc5000

About Fuse Integration

Fuse Integration is a warfighter-focused, non-traditional engineering firm that designs, prototypes and rapidly fields tactical edge networking solutions for defense customers in the United States and allied nations. The company's airborne and maritime gateway systems and virtualized network architectures are operational today, enabling real-time data sharing across air, land and sea environments. Founded in 2010, Fuse is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business headquartered in San Diego with a corporate office in Washington, D.C. www.fuseintegration.com

Media Contact

Joyce Bosc, Fuse Integration, 1 3017179529, [email protected], www.fuseintegration.com

SOURCE Fuse Integration