Fuse Integration Promotes Three Key Leaders to Vice President

These promotions reflect added responsibility for executives who have played critical roles in the company's growth. We expect more inspiring leadership as their responsibilities, teams and span of control continue to expand. Post this

"These promotions reflect added responsibility for executives who have played critical roles in the company's growth," added Scott Rosebush, Fuse President. "We expect more inspiring leadership as their responsibilities, teams and span of control continue to expand."

Dennis Wojcik, Vice President of Operations

Wojcik oversees facilities, production, manufacturing, human resources, security, quality and other operations disciplines. He leads the AS9100 quality management processes while delivering the company's products at quality and speed. As Fuse's product production accelerated over the past two years, his team doubled in size.

Allen McAfee, Vice President of Engineering & Technology

McAfee leads the engineering, technology, innovation and test disciplines. Under his leadership, Fuse's growing product portfolio continues to deliver warfighting effect at industry-leading speed-to-fleet. McAfee's team develops and introduces new products, including the emerging CORE 6® multi-function network controller, which delivers encryption, scalability and interoperability for coordinating SWaP-constrained platforms like swarming drones.

Rebecca Unetic, Vice President of Growth & Capture

Unetic leads the company's growth and capture, from business development and customer needs to product alignment, bid, proposal, sales and marketing. She identifies and establishes industry partnerships, shapes investment decisions and informs company strategy. Under Unetic's leadership, Fuse was named a San Diego Fastest Growing company two years in a row.

About Fuse Integration

Fuse Integration is a warfighter-focused, non-traditional engineering firm that designs, prototypes and rapidly fields tactical edge networking solutions for defense customers in the United States and allied nations. The company's airborne and maritime gateway systems and virtualized network architectures are operational today, enabling real-time data sharing across air, land and sea environments. Founded in 2010, Fuse is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business headquartered in San Diego with a corporate office in Washington, D.C. www.fuseintegration.com

Media Contact

Joyce Bosc, Fuse Integration, 1 3017179529, [email protected], www.fuseintegration.com

SOURCE Fuse Integration