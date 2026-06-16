Fuse Integration Promotes Three Key Leaders to Vice President

Trusted executives are recognized for their role in the firm's accelerating growth trajectory.
SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fuse Integration, a warfighter-focused non-traditional engineering firm, today announced the promotion of three leaders. Dennis Wojcik, Allen McAfee and Rebecca Unetic are now vice presidents of operations, engineering and technology, and growth and capture, respectively.
"Efforts like Fuse's new expeditionary communications for ground forces program, the start of the latest Low-Rate Initial Production build for KRAKEN 18 helicopter and MUAS pods and recent activities in support of emergent overseas operations, signify a new phase in our growth journey," said Sumner Lee, CEO of Fuse. "Dennis, Allen and Rebecca are instrumental leaders in our success."
"These promotions reflect added responsibility for executives who have played critical roles in the company's growth," added Scott Rosebush, Fuse President. "We expect more inspiring leadership as their responsibilities, teams and span of control continue to expand."
Dennis Wojcik, Vice President of Operations
Wojcik oversees facilities, production, manufacturing, human resources, security, quality and other operations disciplines. He leads the AS9100 quality management processes while delivering the company's products at quality and speed. As Fuse's product production accelerated over the past two years, his team doubled in size.
Allen McAfee, Vice President of Engineering & Technology
McAfee leads the engineering, technology, innovation and test disciplines. Under his leadership, Fuse's growing product portfolio continues to deliver warfighting effect at industry-leading speed-to-fleet. McAfee's team develops and introduces new products, including the emerging CORE 6® multi-function network controller, which delivers encryption, scalability and interoperability for coordinating SWaP-constrained platforms like swarming drones.
Rebecca Unetic, Vice President of Growth & Capture
Unetic leads the company's growth and capture, from business development and customer needs to product alignment, bid, proposal, sales and marketing. She identifies and establishes industry partnerships, shapes investment decisions and informs company strategy. Under Unetic's leadership, Fuse was named a San Diego Fastest Growing company two years in a row.
About Fuse Integration
Fuse Integration is a warfighter-focused, non-traditional engineering firm that designs, prototypes and rapidly fields tactical edge networking solutions for defense customers in the United States and allied nations. The company's airborne and maritime gateway systems and virtualized network architectures are operational today, enabling real-time data sharing across air, land and sea environments. Founded in 2010, Fuse is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business headquartered in San Diego with a corporate office in Washington, D.C. www.fuseintegration.com
Media Contact
Joyce Bosc, Fuse Integration, 1 3017179529, [email protected], www.fuseintegration.com
SOURCE Fuse Integration
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