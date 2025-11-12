Fuse Named 2026 Military Friendly® Employer and Military Friendly® Spouse Employer

Founded by military veterans 15 years ago, Fuse was built on the belief that defense communications and network solutions must be aligned with the mission requirements of users at the tactical edge. Post this

Founded by military veterans 15 years ago, Fuse was built on the belief that defense communications and network solutions must be aligned with the mission requirements of users at the tactical edge. The company's approach to hiring veterans is a deliberate strategy to bring operational insight and mission understanding into every solution it develops.

On the Fuse career page for veteran applicants, the company shares its ethos of "A Company of Heroes Supporting Heroes," emphasizing that military service is central to its identity and operations. Key facts include:

More than 35% of employees are transitioning service members, veterans or military-affiliated.

More than half of company leaders are veterans.

3% of employees are current members of the National Guard and Reserve.

The company's offices proudly display military flags, unit insignia and a "patch wall" honoring visiting and employee warfighters.

This latest recognition reaffirms Fuse's ongoing mission to deliver secure, networked solutions that advance warfighter capability and readiness.

More than 1,500 organizations compete annually for the prestigious Military Friendly® designation, which reflects an organization's commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Results are determined through a rules-based algorithm that evaluates employer programs, hiring outcomes and support for military-connected employees.

The full list of 2026 Military Friendly® Employers is available online.

About Fuse Integration

Fuse is a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm providing innovative communications, networking and computing solutions for defense customers. The company's virtualized network systems, tactical edge network and airborne networking gateway products improve the sharing of information, video, text and voice among warfighters throughout airborne, maritime and ground environments. Founded in 2010, Fuse is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business with headquarters in San Diego and a corporate office in Washington, D.C. www.fuseintegration.com

Media Contact

Joyce Bosc, Fuse Integration, 1 3017179529, [email protected], www.fuseintegration.com

SOURCE Fuse Integration