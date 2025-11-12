Fuse Named 2026 Military Friendly® Employer and Military Friendly® Spouse Employer

For fourth year, company recognized for supporting veterans, service members and their families
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fuse Integration, a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm, has been named a 2026 Military Friendly® Employer (Bronze) and Military Friendly® Spouse Employer. This marks the fourth consecutive year Fuse has earned recognition as a Military Friendly® Employer, underscoring its strong record of service to veterans and the broader military community.
"Serving those who serve is at the heart of who we are," said Sumner Lee, CEO of Fuse. "Our team includes veterans, Guardsmen and military spouses who understand what's at stake. Every system we build is guided by people who've been in the field and understand what it takes to keep warfighters connected, capable and mission-ready."
Founded by military veterans 15 years ago, Fuse was built on the belief that defense communications and network solutions must be aligned with the mission requirements of users at the tactical edge. The company's approach to hiring veterans is a deliberate strategy to bring operational insight and mission understanding into every solution it develops.
On the Fuse career page for veteran applicants, the company shares its ethos of "A Company of Heroes Supporting Heroes," emphasizing that military service is central to its identity and operations. Key facts include:
- More than 35% of employees are transitioning service members, veterans or military-affiliated.
- More than half of company leaders are veterans.
- 3% of employees are current members of the National Guard and Reserve.
- The company's offices proudly display military flags, unit insignia and a "patch wall" honoring visiting and employee warfighters.
This latest recognition reaffirms Fuse's ongoing mission to deliver secure, networked solutions that advance warfighter capability and readiness.
More than 1,500 organizations compete annually for the prestigious Military Friendly® designation, which reflects an organization's commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Results are determined through a rules-based algorithm that evaluates employer programs, hiring outcomes and support for military-connected employees.
The full list of 2026 Military Friendly® Employers is available online.
About Fuse Integration
Fuse is a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm providing innovative communications, networking and computing solutions for defense customers. The company's virtualized network systems, tactical edge network and airborne networking gateway products improve the sharing of information, video, text and voice among warfighters throughout airborne, maritime and ground environments. Founded in 2010, Fuse is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business with headquarters in San Diego and a corporate office in Washington, D.C. www.fuseintegration.com
