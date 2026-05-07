Fuse PM to Join Captains of Industry Panel at Naval Helicopter Association 2026 Symposium

Dave "Duck" Miceli will represent the tactical edge networking perspective at the premier naval rotary-wing aviation event.
SAN DIEGO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fuse Integration, a warfighter-focused non-traditional engineering firm, today announced that Dave "Duck" Miceli, Program Manager and Rotary Wing and Expeditionary Warfare Subject Matter Expert at Fuse, will serve as a panelist on the Captains of Industry panel at the Naval Helicopter Association 2026 Annual Symposium. With a theme of "Forged to Fight," NHA 2026 will take place May 12–15 at Harrah's Resort Southern California in Valley Center, California.
On May 13, the panel will bring together senior industry leaders to explore how defense companies are delivering operational advantage through speed, integration, adaptability, and real-world relevance for the warfighter. They will examine the capabilities shaping the future of maritime and expeditionary aviation.
"The NHA Symposium is exactly where this conversation belongs, in a room full of the warriors who fly the missions and understand what operational relevance truly means," said Sumner Lee, CEO of Fuse. "We are proud to have Duck contribute to a dialogue that puts the warfighter first."
SESSION INFORMATION
The Captains of Industry panel is designed to move beyond traditional platform discussions and focus on how industry partners are delivering operational advantage through speed, integration, adaptability, and real-world relevance for the warfighter.
- Event: Naval Helicopter Association 2026 Annual Symposium | "Forged to Fight"
- Panel: Captains of Industry
- When: Wednesday, May 13, 2026 | 1345–1500 PT
- Where: Harrah's Resort Southern California, Valley Center, California | TEC 11–13
Members of the media interested in scheduling an interview with Miceli before, during, or after the symposium should contact Joyce Bosc at [email protected].
About Fuse Integration
Fuse Integration is a warfighter-focused, non-traditional engineering firm that designs, prototypes and rapidly fields tactical edge networking solutions for defense customers in the United States and allied nations. The company's airborne and maritime gateway systems and virtualized network architectures are operational today, enabling real-time data sharing across air, land and sea environments. Founded in 2010, Fuse is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business headquartered in San Diego with a corporate office in Washington, D.C. www.fuseintegration.com
Media Contact
Joyce Bosc, Fuse Integration, 1 3017179529, [email protected], www.fuseintegration.com
SOURCE Fuse Integration
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