Fuse PM to Join Captains of Industry Panel at Naval Helicopter Association 2026 Symposium

The NHA Symposium is exactly where this conversation belongs, in a room full of the warriors who fly the missions and understand what operational relevance truly means. We are proud to have Duck contribute to a dialogue that puts the warfighter first. Post this

"The NHA Symposium is exactly where this conversation belongs, in a room full of the warriors who fly the missions and understand what operational relevance truly means," said Sumner Lee, CEO of Fuse. "We are proud to have Duck contribute to a dialogue that puts the warfighter first."

SESSION INFORMATION

The Captains of Industry panel is designed to move beyond traditional platform discussions and focus on how industry partners are delivering operational advantage through speed, integration, adaptability, and real-world relevance for the warfighter.

Event: Naval Helicopter Association 2026 Annual Symposium | "Forged to Fight"

Panel: Captains of Industry

When: Wednesday, May 13, 2026 | 1345–1500 PT

Where: Harrah's Resort Southern California, Valley Center, California | TEC 11–13

Members of the media interested in scheduling an interview with Miceli before, during, or after the symposium should contact Joyce Bosc at [email protected].

About Fuse Integration

Fuse Integration is a warfighter-focused, non-traditional engineering firm that designs, prototypes and rapidly fields tactical edge networking solutions for defense customers in the United States and allied nations. The company's airborne and maritime gateway systems and virtualized network architectures are operational today, enabling real-time data sharing across air, land and sea environments. Founded in 2010, Fuse is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business headquartered in San Diego with a corporate office in Washington, D.C. www.fuseintegration.com

Media Contact

Joyce Bosc, Fuse Integration, 1 3017179529, [email protected], www.fuseintegration.com

SOURCE Fuse Integration