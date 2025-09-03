Fuse to Demonstrate Live, Over-the-Air Network Connectivity at Air, Space & Cyber Conference

We're bringing CORE to Air, Space & Cyber to show how our technology answers one of the toughest challenges in modern combat: delivering high-probability, low-latency, resilient connectivity exactly where warfighters need it most. Post this

The company's theme at the conference is, "Where AI meets tactical edge networking."

"This year, we'll be showcasing a live demonstration of our multi-function network controllers: CORE® 4, CORE® 5, and the newly developed CORE® 6. In this demo, you'll see how these solutions strengthen the kill chain by enabling Find, Fix, Track, Target, Engage, and Assess (F2T2EA) operations — set in a simulated Indo-Pacific theater," said Jon Klaus, director of business development at Fuse. "Please come visit us at Booth 1666 to explore how our products and networking solutions are advancing mission readiness and resilience."

FUSE BOOTH | Interactive Demos and Resources

Booth: 1666

Demonstrations

Live over-the-air network capability

Featured Solutions

CORE® multi-function network controllers, including CORE 6, CORE 5, and CORE 4

AIRE, or AI Radio Environment, transforming AI app development to optimize performance of DOD IP and tactical networks at the edge

Roller CORE ruggedized SWaP networking technology in a FAA-compliant carry-on bag

Kraken-18 multi-platform gateway pod

To schedule an interview with Lee at or before Air, Space & Cyber 2025, contact Joyce Bosc at 301-717-9529 or [email protected].

About Fuse Integration

Fuse is a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm providing innovative communications, networking and computing solutions for defense customers. The company's virtualized network systems, tactical edge network and airborne networking gateway products improve the sharing of information, video, text and voice among warfighters throughout airborne, maritime and ground environments. Founded in 2010, Fuse is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business with headquarters in San Diego and a corporate office in Washington, D.C. www.fuseintegration.com

