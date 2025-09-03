Fuse to Demonstrate Live, Over-the-Air Network Connectivity at Air, Space & Cyber Conference

CORE® demo to showcase secure, resilient, and adaptable communications for the modern battlespace
WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fuse Integration, a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm, today announced it will deliver a live, collaborative demonstration of network connectivity at the 2025 Air, Space & Cyber Conference, September 22-24 in National Harbor, Maryland. A joint demo of the company's CORE® multi-function controller with Ultra I&C's ADSI® gateway product will showcase the capability to transmit and receive a variety of text and image messages, ultimately improving situational awareness for joint and coalition forces across multi-domain operations. Additionally, the company will highlight other tactical edge networking products and solutions that provide modular, airborne networking capability.
"We're bringing CORE to Air, Space & Cyber to show how our technology answers one of the toughest challenges in modern combat: delivering high-probability, low-latency, resilient connectivity exactly where warfighters need it most," said Sumner Lee, CEO of Fuse. "With the CORE family, we're proving how secure, adaptable networks give joint and coalition forces the real-time advantage to see, decide, and act across domains."
The company's theme at the conference is, "Where AI meets tactical edge networking."
"This year, we'll be showcasing a live demonstration of our multi-function network controllers: CORE® 4, CORE® 5, and the newly developed CORE® 6. In this demo, you'll see how these solutions strengthen the kill chain by enabling Find, Fix, Track, Target, Engage, and Assess (F2T2EA) operations — set in a simulated Indo-Pacific theater," said Jon Klaus, director of business development at Fuse. "Please come visit us at Booth 1666 to explore how our products and networking solutions are advancing mission readiness and resilience."
FUSE BOOTH | Interactive Demos and Resources
Booth: 1666
Demonstrations
Live over-the-air network capability
Featured Solutions
CORE® multi-function network controllers, including CORE 6, CORE 5, and CORE 4
AIRE, or AI Radio Environment, transforming AI app development to optimize performance of DOD IP and tactical networks at the edge
Roller CORE ruggedized SWaP networking technology in a FAA-compliant carry-on bag
Kraken-18 multi-platform gateway pod
To schedule an interview with Lee at or before Air, Space & Cyber 2025, contact Joyce Bosc at 301-717-9529 or [email protected].
About Fuse Integration
Fuse is a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm providing innovative communications, networking and computing solutions for defense customers. The company's virtualized network systems, tactical edge network and airborne networking gateway products improve the sharing of information, video, text and voice among warfighters throughout airborne, maritime and ground environments. Founded in 2010, Fuse is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business with headquarters in San Diego and a corporate office in Washington, D.C. www.fuseintegration.com
Media Contact
Joyce Bosc, Fuse Integration, 1 3017179529, [email protected], www.fuseintegration.com
SOURCE Fuse Integration
Share this article