Fuse to Discuss Vital C3 for Undersea Dominance at NDIA 2025 Undersea Warfare Spring Conference

The educational session will outline how modern network technology can enhance subsea and seabed warfare capability.
SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fuse Integration, a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm, today announced it will deliver an educational session, "STREAM: Software Technology for Route Engineering and Advanced Management," at the NDIA 2025 Undersea Warfare Spring Conference. With a theme of "Enabling Joint and Combined Force ASW/MIW/SSW Operations in Contested Areas," the conference will be held March 17 – 19 at the Admiral Kidd Conference Center in San Diego. Fuse's Deputy Director of Engineering and Technology, Jason Wilden, will present the session, outlining challenges and developments in creating resilient all-domain connectivity.
"In the modern networked battlespace, there is a significant need to modernize the networks to crewed and uncrewed platforms associated with subsea and seabed warfare, or SSW," said Sumner Lee, CEO of Fuse. "We value the opportunity for Jason to share his insights on this essential area for advancement at the Undersea Warfare Conference."
TECHNICAL SESSION: STREAM: Software Technology for Route Engineering and Advanced Management
PRESENTER: Jason Wilden, Fuse Deputy Director of Engineering and Technology
WHEN: Wednesday, March 19 | 4:30 PM
ROOM: Admiral Kidd Skyline A
DESCRIPTION:
Resilient command, control, and communications (C3) is essential to deter and, if necessary, defeat adversaries. Undersea C3 is a challenge but particularly important to the effective use of undersea unmanned systems. In fact, it may be the decisive factor in the competition for Subsea and Seabed Warfare (SSW) and, with it, undersea dominance. This session outlines the need to modernize networks associated with SSW and explores developments to improve the resiliency and connectivity of undersea communication systems.
About Fuse Integration
Fuse is a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm providing innovative communications, networking and computing solutions for defense customers. The company's virtualized network systems, tactical edge network and airborne networking gateway products improve the sharing of information, video, text and voice among warfighters throughout airborne, maritime and ground environments. Founded in 2010, Fuse is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business with headquarters in San Diego and a corporate office in Washington, D.C. www.fuseintegration.com
