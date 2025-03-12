Fuse to Discuss Vital C3 for Undersea Dominance at NDIA 2025 Undersea Warfare Spring Conference

In the modern networked battlespace, there is a significant need to modernize the networks to crewed and uncrewed platforms associated with subsea and seabed warfare, or SSW. Post this

TECHNICAL SESSION: STREAM: Software Technology for Route Engineering and Advanced Management

PRESENTER: Jason Wilden, Fuse Deputy Director of Engineering and Technology

WHEN: Wednesday, March 19 | 4:30 PM

ROOM: Admiral Kidd Skyline A

DESCRIPTION:

Resilient command, control, and communications (C3) is essential to deter and, if necessary, defeat adversaries. Undersea C3 is a challenge but particularly important to the effective use of undersea unmanned systems. In fact, it may be the decisive factor in the competition for Subsea and Seabed Warfare (SSW) and, with it, undersea dominance. This session outlines the need to modernize networks associated with SSW and explores developments to improve the resiliency and connectivity of undersea communication systems.

