Fuse Unveils CORE VPX, a 3U VPX Multifunction Controller for Resilient Tactical Communications

"Warfighters need communication systems that just work — securely, reliably and across domains. With CORE VPX, we're delivering exactly that. It's standards-based, open and customizable to meet multiple mission needs." Post this

Aligned with Modular Open Systems Approach and Sensor Open Systems Architecture standards, CORE VPX is custom-built to be paired with a variety of apertures — including those that are digitally enabled. It supports both data and voice transmission over Global Lightning and commercial pLEO satellite networks, enabling Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS) connectivity in contested environments.

CORE VPX is a multifunction device, purpose-built for integration into multiple joint platforms leveraging open architecture systems. Key features include SOSA-aligned plug-in cards, configurable with industry-leading CPU, GPU, FPGA/MPSoC; AI accelerators; and storage, network switching and IO. This makes it ideal for multi-domain operations requiring real-time intelligence, targeting data and secure command-and-control links enabling communications, sensors and network effects.

The system supports integrated transceiver modem cards and apertures for flexible deployment across airborne, shipboard and ground-based platforms, including F/A-18 aircraft. Its compact, ruggedized design delivers high performance in a small footprint — accelerating decision advantage for joint and coalition forces.

CORE VPX is available now.

About Fuse Integration

Fuse is a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm providing innovative communications, networking and computing solutions for defense customers. The company's virtualized network systems, tactical edge network and airborne networking gateway products improve the sharing of information, video, text and voice among warfighters throughout airborne, maritime and ground environments. Founded in 2010, Fuse is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business with headquarters in San Diego and a corporate office in Washington, D.C. www.fuseintegration.com

Media Contact

Joyce Bosc, Fuse Integration, 1 3017179529, [email protected], www.fuseintegration.com

SOURCE Fuse Integration