FuseDemand Study Reveals SaaS Companies Lose Average $1.39M Annually from Fixable Marketing Friction

New research from FuseDemand reveals that SaaS companies are losing an average of $1.39 million annually from three fixable marketing friction points: competitors stealing branded search traffic, unreadable website copy, and forms with excessive fields. The study analyzed late-stage US SaaS companies using publicly observable data and found that companies addressing these issues typically see 40% lower bounce rates and 50% higher conversion rates.

ST PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FuseDemand today released the first-ever study of revenue leaks inside late-stage SaaS companies, revealing that every company analyzed is losing revenue, with average losses of $1.39M annually from three common, fixable marketing breakdowns.

The study analyzed late-stage US SaaS companies using publicly observable data including website analysis, Google search results, and form design.