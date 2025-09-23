FuseDemand Study Reveals SaaS Companies Lose Average $1.39M Annually from Fixable Marketing Friction

New research from FuseDemand reveals that SaaS companies are losing an average of $1.39 million annually from three fixable marketing friction points: competitors stealing branded search traffic, unreadable website copy, and forms with excessive fields. The study analyzed late-stage US SaaS companies using publicly observable data and found that companies addressing these issues typically see 40% lower bounce rates and 50% higher conversion rates.
ST PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FuseDemand today released the first-ever study of revenue leaks inside late-stage SaaS companies, revealing that every company analyzed is losing revenue, with average losses of $1.39M annually from three common, fixable marketing breakdowns.
The study analyzed late-stage US SaaS companies using publicly observable data including website analysis, Google search results, and form design.
The study found friction in three areas that quietly drain growth:
- Competitors stealing branded search traffic – 60% affected
- Unreadable website copy – 70% affected
- Forms with too many fields – 35% affected
"We're seeing companies spend millions on AI while hemorrhaging revenue through basic friction points," said Larry Jacobs, Owner of FuseDemand. "It's like installing a turbocharger on a car with flat tires. Teams should first understand where they need to improve, then deploy AI to drive scale. Otherwise, they're just scaling inefficiency."
Why It Matters
These friction points are not theoretical, they have measurable impact. Companies that address them typically see:
- 40% lower bounce rates
- 50% higher conversion rates
- Millions in protected search traffic
What the Report Delivers
- Revenue loss breakdown by industry
- Proven fixes with measurable results
- Warning signs checklist
- A 4-week action plan to stop the leaks
👉 Download the complete methodology and findings: SaaS Growth's Hiidden Costs, FuseDemand's Revenue Leak Report
About FuseDemand
FuseDemand helps B2B marketing and sales teams uncover and repair the hidden breakdowns that quietly kill growth. By fixing what's broken first, we turn demand into a more efficient growth engine.
FuseDemand's Marketing Forensics™ AI framework we analyze the funnel to identify friction points and conversion bottlenecks—then deliver the strategies needed to accelerate revenue growth.
Media Contact: FuseDemand Insights Team
Media Contact
Larry Jacobs, FuseDemand, 1 7273449731, [email protected], https://fusedemand.com/
SOURCE FuseDemand
Share this article