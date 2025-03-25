Fuser's Digital Marketplace Debuts at EV Charging Summit, Aims to Streamline EV Charging Service and Installation

Fuser Marketplace provides charge point operators (CPOs) with direct access to its network of qualified service providers, ensuring faster deployments, competitive pricing and simplified service management – all at zero cost to CPOs. Post this

The application arrives at a critical juncture in EV infrastructure development, as EV adoption accelerates amid a dramatic shortage of service-side labor. Many CPOs report difficulties finding qualified service providers.

"We recognize CPOs are dealing with long lead times and inconsistent service delivery," said Fuser executive Derrick Fountain. "Sourcing the right equipment is another challenge, along with managing consistency across multiple sites."

Fountain said service providers face their own frustrations. "There's a vast, capable community of service providers out there struggling with sales and business development, particularly as they work to enter the EV infrastructure space. They're trying to secure contracts in a fragmented, competitive market, which becomes costly and time-consuming."

Fountain said his team developed Fuser to stimulate EV infrastructure growth by providing an industry-trusted point of connection for both sides of the equation. Operators can submit service and installation requests at any time, 24/7. Fuser's matching technology connects operators to service providers with the proper credentials in their area. Service providers are notified of qualified job leads and use the app to submit competitive quotes. Charge point operators review these proposals and select the best provider. From that point, the system lets operators track and manage the process with complete transparency.

A Vendor Showcase section within the app lets EV charging equipment and supplies companies promote their products and supporting services directly to operators and service providers, while a training section connects specialists with certification opportunities, Fountain said.

Fuser is free-to-use for CPOs and comes with a risk-free trial for service providers. Signing up is as simple as visiting www.getfuser.com to create your company profile.

In 2024, Fuser established a partnership with The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA). Fountain said all NECA members receive a special discount on their Fuser subscriptions.

EV Charging Summit & Expo attendees will find Fuser at booth #1405.

