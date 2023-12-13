Fusion Academy Celebrates Expansion in Westlake Village, California, Elevating Education Standards in Ventura County

A fully accredited middle and high school, Fusion Academy's Westlake Village campus will expand to serve more local families in January 2024.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fusion Academy, the world's most personalized school, with one-to-one classes to match students' pace and preference, announces the expansion of its Westlake Village campus opening its new doors in January 2024. Fusion Academy Westlake Village, formerly Futures Academy, is now expanding to a renovated location that will provide full amenities including a music studio, yoga studio, art studio, and all one-to-one classes. The expanded campus will provide even more opportunities for parents to enroll their children in a one-to-one format to help them thrive and succeed with personalized learning. Open enrollment is available.

For families and students who feel unseen, underserved, or unchallenged in the traditional classroom, Fusion Academy's expanded Westlake Village campus offers a one-to-one model personalized classroom to match the student's ambition, provide a better, deeper dive than a traditional classroom, and set the pace for their education success. With boundless opportunities for children to pursue or excel in their passions, whether it be acting, sports, or the arts, students and families are afforded the option to follow those dreams and most importantly, maintain a strong academic performance with Fusion Academy.

"Our son began attending at the start of 6th grade, is now in 8th grade, and we plan on keeping him there through high school," said Deana Crown. "Each year that he attends is better than the last, and with the small campus and 1:1 teaching, he's learning so much more and growing in confidence and ability… he actually enjoys his time there. We also really love the flexibility in schedule."

From October to December of the 2022-2023 school year, the National Center for Education Statistics administered the NAEP long-term trend reading and mathematics assessment to 13-year-old students and recognized a 4-point decline in reading and a 9-point decrease in mathematics compared to a previous assessment administered during the 2019-2020 school year. With one-to-one classroom instruction, students can expect a safe and supportive learning space, a learning cadence set by them, and daily instructor feedback. In particular, Fusion Academy students have a 65 percent higher growth rate in math than the national average.

"Fusion offers incredible one-on-one education," shared Kimberly Ashton. "My daughter started in Pre-Algebra last year and went from someone who didn't like math, wasn't engaged in math, and, quite frankly, wasn't showing any real promise with math to the opposite. She is now in Algebra 1 and has become someone who loves math, understands the concepts, and is doing incredibly well."

"We are providing students the foundation and confidence to appreciate their own potential," said Laura France, Westlake Village Head of School. "When parents choose Fusion Academy, we recognize they are focused on the child's best interest and we are here to support them in their learning experience."

The expansion of Fusion Academy Westlake Village campus provides fuller amenities in direct access to Conejo Valley, Thousand Oaks, and the Malibu Hills communities. Join our Coffee Chat Thursday, Dec 14, 11am-12:30pm to learn how one-to-one learning provides personalization without sacrificing socialization.

Fusion Academy offers:

One-to-one classrooms that match your student's pace

Flexible school schedule to fit family lifestyle

Daily feedback from each instructor

Safe and supportive learning community

Coursework completed at school supported by two Homework Café spaces: one quiet and one social

Social opportunities include: volunteering, field trips, clubs, prom, and graduation

Fully accredited for grades 6-12

"By reinventing the way students learn, their academic potential can accelerate in a more supportive one-to-one learning environment," said Senior Vice President of Education, Lynna Martinez-Khalilian of Fusion Academy. "When a teacher can personalize the curriculum to a student's love of a certain book series, passion for the arts, or even a video game, the opportunity to connect to their interests sparks a love of learning. "

Parents looking for a personalized learning solution for their children are encouraged to reach out to learn more, please call 805-852-1695 or visit the Fusion Academy, Westlake Village website.

About Fusion Academy:

Fusion Academy is the world's most personalized private middle and high school, with 1-to-1 classes that match a student's pace and preferences, so they can learn better, dive deeper and never get left behind. To learn more about Fusion Academy, please visit https://www.fusionacademy.com/.

Media Contact

Fusion Academy, Fusion Academy, 1 (608) 216 7300 107, [email protected], https://www.fusionacademy.com/

SOURCE Fusion Academy