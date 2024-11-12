Fusion Academy Champions Diversity in Leadership with New C-Suite Appointments

"The addition of Lynna and Marissa to our C-suite marks an exciting new chapter for Fusion," said Jeff Poole, CEO of Fusion Academy. "Their insights and leadership will be instrumental in enhancing our programs and delivering an unmatched educational journey for every student we serve." Post this

"I've had the honor of watching students discover their love of learning at Fusion. I've seen students regain confidence, forge lifelong relationships, and excel academically in ways they never thought possible. Fusion is unlike any other school I've been a part of—it's a place where magic happens," says Martinez Khalilian. "I'm deeply passionate about the work we're doing to empower every learner to thrive. Our team is incredible and I'm excited to continue changing lives and shaping the future of education together."

In her time at Fusion, Lynna has spearheaded significant advancements in Educational Operations (Ed-Ops), including a strategic investment in teacher development and instructional resources, the launch of a comprehensive School Quality program focused on wraparound school support, and the migration to both an enhanced Student Information System and a leading Learning Management System. Her focus on outcomes has driven the development of data-driven processes and products that empower school teams to deliver meaningful, tailored services aligned to the unique needs of students and teachers alike. Lynna's experience and passion make her a dynamic leader committed to shaping the future of education and inspiring the next generation of change-makers.

Marissa Johnson, a seasoned leader in educational and operational development, has been promoted to Chief Experience Officer at Fusion Academy, where she will oversee the operations of Fusion's 80+ brick-and-mortar campuses nationwide as well as its online programs through Fusion Global Academy. Her journey at Fusion began over 12 years ago as a teacher, where she built meaningful connections with students and established a foundation for her leadership path. Since then, Marissa has held pivotal roles, including Head of School and Vice President of School Operations, each shaping her deep understanding of Fusion's unique educational model and the first-class experience it strives to provide.

Marissa's dedication to Fusion's mission and her extensive experience make her exceptionally suited for this role. She has been instrumental in launching new Fusion campuses across the country, spearheading the opening of 17 schools and expanding Fusion's reach to students nationwide. Her degree in psychology from Azusa Pacific University and her work with various educational organizations, including private schools and programs supporting underprivileged youth, further enrich her perspective on student engagement and operational excellence.

"Starting at Fusion as a teacher taught me the true power of personalized education," said Johnson. "It's been incredibly rewarding to help build a school experience where every student feels seen and supported. I'm excited to deepen this impact as we grow and innovate for our students and staff."

With hands-on experience in nearly every role at Fusion, Marissa has a profound understanding of the operational realities required to deliver the best 1-to-1 learning experience for students and their families. As Chief Experience Officer, she will drive Fusion's commitment to delivering exceptional experiences across both campuses and online, ensuring that Fusion remains a place where students with learning, social, or emotional differences and their families find meaningful support and success.

"The addition of Lynna and Marissa to our C-suite marks an exciting new chapter for Fusion," said Jeff Poole, CEO of Fusion Academy. "Their insights and leadership will be instrumental in enhancing our programs and delivering an unmatched educational journey for every student we serve."

About Fusion Academy

Fusion Academy is the school that changes everything for students with learning, social, or emotional differences. With 80+ campuses nationwide and over 30 years of experience in 1-to-1 personalized education, Fusion is the world's most personalized private middle and high school. Fusion's 1-to-1 classes are proven to help students learn faster, dive deeper, and develop the confidence and independence needed for college, career, and beyond. To learn more, please visit https://www.fusionacademy.com.

Media Contact

Madeleine Martin, Fusion Academy, 2244365267, [email protected], https://www.fusionacademy.com/

SOURCE Fusion Academy; Fusion Academy