Fusion Academy Hosts Free Virtual College Week to Help Students and Families Plan and Prepare for College

For the week-long event, Fusion Academy curated a series of four webinars, tapping into the expertise of leaders in the post-secondary space. These webinars are complimentary and accessible to everyone. Detailed information about each webinar and registration links are below:

Navigating College: Anxiety, Academic Success, and Beyond | Monday, October 2 , at 7:30 p.m. EDT

In what ways can the mental health challenges students face during their college journey be addressed? In 2022, a staggering 35% of college students were diagnosed with anxiety and 27% of college students battled depression. This webinar will teach participants how to incorporate a college's mental health support services into their search and selection process. Register here to join Scot Marken, the Founder and CEO of EdRedefined, for an informative session.

Transition from High School for Neurodivergent Students | Tuesday, October 3 , at 7:30 p.m. EDT

How can parents best support students with ADHD, dyslexia, or autism during the college search process? This session will uncover the road to college readiness for neurodivergent teens. Register here and join Eric Endlich, Ph.D., a seasoned clinical psychologist and the visionary founder of Top College Consultants. Attendees should come with questions to make the most of this interactive session.

The Digital SAT is Coming: What High Schoolers Need to Know | Wednesday, October 4 , at 7:30 p.m. EDT

The digital landscape of standardized testing is evolving. The first-ever digital PSAT launches this October and the digital SAT is set to launch this upcoming March. High school students are already navigating uncharted waters, but what does this transformative shift mean for aspiring college applicants? Register here and join us for a discussion led by Jed Applerouth, the esteemed founder of Applerouth Tutoring Services. Equip yourself with firsthand insights and navigate this digital evolution with confidence.

The Admission Essay in the Age of AI | Thursday, October 5 , at 7:30 p.m. EDT

Five million college applications will be written this year. How many of them will AI help co-author? Generative AI holds the potential to reshape the narrative of college applications. How can students strike a balance between technological advancement and authentic self-articulation? This session will demystify the ethics and concerns about AI in the admissions landscape. Register here and join Dan Lichterman, a renowned admission essay coach, as he dives into strategies and insights for incorporating AI into your college essays.

To view more information about each one of the webinars or to learn more about Fusion Academy's 'Virtual College Week,' please visit https://www.fusionacademy.com/event/fall-2023-college-week/.

