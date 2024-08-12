Fusion Academy Set to Open Second Arizona Campus in Gilbert

"Now with two locations less than 30 minutes away from each other, we anticipate cross-campus events and activities on the horizon." Jessica Kasten, Head of School at the Scottsdale and Gilbert campuses Post this

"Our decision to expand Fusion Academy's footprint in the Greater Phoenix area comes after the increased demand and positive reception we've seen at the Scottsdale campus," said Jessica Kasten, Head of School at the Scottsdale and Gilbert campuses. "Fusion's emphasis on personalized education is a big draw for parents and students in Maricopa County. Now with two locations less than 30 minutes away from each other, we anticipate cross-campus events and activities on the horizon."

The roughly 8,764 sq ft. campus will include the following amenities: seven individual 1:1 classrooms, spaces dedicated to art, science, music, group learning and activities, and designated social and silent "homework cafés." Paired with teachers who are experts in their subject matter and passionate about the areas they teach, students can expect a unique approach to learning new subjects in a more personalized method.

Along with empowering local students in grades 6-12 to reach their academic potential, Fusion Academy's approach allows students to restructure and balance a busy life schedule. Rather than attending school for 7.5 hours and completing roughly 1 hour of homework after school, Fusion condenses that time, so when students leave campus for the day, they have more time to excel in their passion areas and maintain a strong academic performance. Click here for a virtual tour of how Fusion is restructuring what effective and personalized education looks like.

"Students at Fusion Academy enjoy the flexible schedule to excel in their areas of expertise and maintain a strong academic performance," said Lynna Martinez-Khalilian, senior vice president of education. "The results speak for themselves. Fusion student achievement scores grow 33% more in a school year than their peers nationally."

For more information about the new Gilbert location and open enrollment opportunities, or to learn more about Fusion Academy's philosophies toward personalized education, please call 602-854-6677 or visit the website.

Fusion Academy is the world's most personalized private middle and high school, with 1-to-1 classes that match a student's pace and preferences, so they can learn better, dive deeper and never get left behind. To learn more about Fusion Academy, please visit https://www.fusionacademy.com/.

Fusion Academy, Fusion Academy, 708-203-8727, [email protected], https://www.fusionacademy.com/

