Fusion Announces Compassion in Care Scholarship Winners

"Being recognized by Fusion encourages me to keep pushing forward and reminds me that I am supported by a community that values empathy, dedication, and excellence in nursing." Post this

"Receiving this scholarship is an incredible honor that fuels my passion and purpose," said Hoang. "I'm beyond grateful for the support as I continue my journey in nursing and giving back to my community. This opportunity brings me one step closer to making a difference in people's lives."

"This scholarship means so much to me. It not only helps ease the financial burden of nursing school, but it also affirms my commitment to providing compassionate, patient-centered care," said Gerber-Fossella. "Being recognized by Fusion encourages me to keep pushing forward and reminds me that I am supported by a community that values empathy, dedication, and excellence in nursing."

This scholarship exists to support nursing students while they start their journey into a selfless career of caring for patients. Fusion wants to be part of the solution as the nation experiences a significant clinician shortage. This scholarship not only supports future nurses financially as they earn their degree but the team is taking that extra step to provide mentorship from clinicians who have been in their shoes.

Learn more about Compassion in Care – A Fusion Scholarship at workwithfusion.com/impact. Applications for next year will open in November.

About Fusion:

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

Media Contact

Leah Kemple-Bowen, Fusion, 1 4025755625, [email protected], workwithfusion.com

SOURCE Fusion