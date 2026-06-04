Fusion Auto Finance Reports Record-Breaking Growth for CU Xpress Lease Program

Credit union lease program achieves best month in product history with 115% year-over-year growth in April 2026

BEDFORD, Texas, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fusion Auto Finance announced today that its CU Xpress Lease program achieved the strongest month in its history in April 2026, highlighted by a 115% year-over-year increase in booked leases compared to April 2025.

The momentum extends beyond a single month. From January through April 2026, CU Xpress Lease posted a 68% year-over-year increase in booked leases compared to the same period in 2025, reflecting growing demand for flexible vehicle financing options in today's challenging automotive market.

"This record-setting growth reflects both the strength of our credit union partnerships and the increasing value leasing provides in today's environment," said Robert O'Hara, Director of Credit Union Relations at GrooveCar, the sales and marketing division of Fusion Auto Finance. "Consumers are navigating higher vehicle prices, elevated interest rates, and growing negative equity challenges. Leasing continues to provide consumers with a practical path to affordability, payment flexibility, and financial reset opportunities."

Additional year-to-date portfolio metrics underscore the continued strength and quality of the CU Xpress Lease program:

Average credit score: 782

Average loan-to-value (LTV): 97%

Average lease amount: $43,362

Average lease term: 38 months

As negative equity levels continue to rise across the automotive industry, many consumers are turning to leasing as a strategic alternative to extended-term financing. Industry reports indicate that nearly one-third of trade-ins now carry negative equity, with balances often exceeding $7,000. Leasing can help consumers manage these challenges through lower monthly payments, shorter terms, and the opportunity to reset their equity position at lease maturity.

Fusion Auto Finance noted that the program's strong credit profile and disciplined underwriting standards continue to support sustainable growth while helping credit unions remain competitive in an evolving lending environment.

CU Xpress Lease helps credit unions grow indirect lending, strengthen member relationships, and deliver flexible vehicle financing options in today's automotive market. Its Full-Service model provides a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that delivers risk protection, operational relief, market access, and enhanced member experiences. CU Xpress Lease is also the only credit union auto leasing program that guarantees 100% of the residual value at lease-end, giving credit unions added clarity, confidence, and protection.

For more information about Fusion Auto Finance and CU Xpress Lease, click here.

About Fusion Auto Finance

Fusion Auto Finance develops turn-key auto leasing programs that deliver strong results for credit unions and their members. Through its flagship CU Xpress Lease program, Fusion provides a full-service leasing solution backed by expertise in residual value management, lease-end servicing, and remarketing. In partnership with GrooveCar, its sales and marketing division, Fusion helps credit unions expand indirect lending opportunities while delivering flexible, member-friendly vehicle financing options.

Media Contact

Robert O'Hara, GrooveCar, 1 631-454-7500 524, [email protected], www.groovecarinc.com

SOURCE GrooveCar