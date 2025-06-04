Fusion Celebrates Traveling Hearts Award Winners for Improving the Lives of Everyone They Touch

"The most rewarding part about being a nurse for me is being able to bring happiness to my patients, even those who are in their darkest hour," Crowders said. Post this

"Winning the Traveling Hearts Award makes me feel appreciated," Vogle said. "As a traveler we don't always get a simple thank you, so, it's nice to be recognized. As a professional it means I must be doing something right."

Fusion recognizes Vogle and Crowders' initiative, high ethical standards, and dedication to bettering the healthcare industry. They were both praised by nominators for their instincts to deliver patient care with compassion.

"The most rewarding part about being a nurse for me is being able to bring happiness to my patients, even those who are in their darkest hour," Crowders said.

The Traveling Hearts award recognizes passionate nurses who bring outstanding care to their roles while remaining humble, driven, and positive. Nominations for 2026 open on January 1. Learn more about Fusion's mission at workwithfusion.com/our-impact.

About Fusion:

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

