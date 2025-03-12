Fusion Honored as a Best Place to Work in Omaha, Earns Seventh Placement on the List

Fusion is among the 2025 Best Places to Work in Omaha. Best Places to Work in Omaha was created in 2003 by Baird Holm LLP and sponsored by the Omaha Chamber.

OMAHA, Neb., March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Baird Holm announced this week that healthcare company Fusion is among the 2025 Best Places to Work in Omaha. This year's win marks Fusion's seventh placement on Baird Holm's Best Places to Work in Omaha list.

"The team here at Fusion takes a lot of pride in the culture we're all building every day, and we are always looking for ways to improve. The Best Places to Work survey helps us do that, and being awarded as one of the best places to work in Omaha is a bonus we are excited to celebrate," said Chief People Officer Jackie Froendt.