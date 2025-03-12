Fusion Honored as a Best Place to Work in Omaha, Earns Seventh Placement on the List

Fusion is among the 2025 Best Places to Work in Omaha. Best Places to Work in Omaha was created in 2003 by Baird Holm LLP and sponsored by the Omaha Chamber.
OMAHA, Neb., March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Baird Holm announced this week that healthcare company Fusion is among the 2025 Best Places to Work in Omaha. This year's win marks Fusion's seventh placement on Baird Holm's Best Places to Work in Omaha list.
"The team here at Fusion takes a lot of pride in the culture we're all building every day, and we are always looking for ways to improve. The Best Places to Work survey helps us do that, and being awarded as one of the best places to work in Omaha is a bonus we are excited to celebrate," said Chief People Officer Jackie Froendt.
Best Places to Work in Omaha was created in 2003 by Baird Holm LLP and sponsored by the Omaha Chamber. The initiative provides a way to publicly recognize and celebrate local employers who foster an engaged work environment and culture dedicated to organizational success.
Companies who participate in the Best Places to Work in Omaha survey gain insight and honest feedback on how employees feel. This survey provides information on what keeps them motivated and what improvements they would like to see in their workplace. Fusion is dedicated to hearing feedback and adjusting, always working to improve the company culture and employee experience.
Learn more about Fusion and the company's dedication to Refresh Healthcare at workwithfusion.com/our-company.
About Fusion:
Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.
