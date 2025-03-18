Fusion Honored on SIA's 2025 Best Staffing Firms to Work For List

"We have a real team mentality here, and we do everything with one goal in mind: to improve the lives of everyone we touch," said President and CEO Corey Watton. Post this

"Fusion is always striving to be the best we can for our employees, our healthcare travelers and our medical facility partners. Being named a Best Staffing Firm to Work for by SIA this year is an honor and a confirmation that we have the best people here doing amazing work," said President and CEO Corey Watton. "We have a real team mentality here, and we do everything with one goal in mind: to improve the lives of everyone we touch."

Company culture and overall employee satisfaction are top priorities at Fusion. The company has also been named a 2025 Best Place to Work in Omaha, has earned the ClearlyRated Best of Staffing 2025 award, and earned a spot on the Inc. Best Workplaces list for 2024.

Learn more about Fusion and the company's dedication to Refresh Healthcare at workwithfusion.com/our-company.

About Fusion:

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

