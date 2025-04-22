Fusion Mineral Paint Unveils Alchemy: An Innovative Chalk-Style Paint for the Creative DIYer

"Alchemy is about unlocking creativity," says Jennylyn Pringle, "It's designed to be approachable for beginners, yet offers unlimited possibilities for experienced painters. Whether you want to blend, distress, layer, or create textured finishes, Alchemy is the paint that makes it happen." Post this

"Alchemy is about unlocking creativity," says Jennylyn Pringle, Founder of Fusion Mineral Paint. "It's designed to be approachable for beginners, yet offers unlimited possibilities for experienced painters. Whether you want to blend, distress, layer, or create textured finishes, Alchemy is the paint that makes it happen."

What Makes Alchemy Different?

Chalk-Style, But More Durable – Unlike many chalk-style paints, Alchemy offers superior adhesion and can be left unsealed for a soft, flat effect or finished with waxes, glazes, or topcoats for added durability.

Unmatched Blendability – Its buttery smooth consistency allows for seamless layering, color blending, and artistic techniques.

Minimal Prep, Maximum Results – Alchemy requires no sanding or priming and adheres to most surfaces with ease.

24 Curated Colors – A stunning palette of rich, deep tones and soft, muted hues, all inspired by vintage European patinas, timeless neutrals, and bold statement colors.

Launch Details & Availability

Alchemy by Fusion will officially launch April 26, 2025, with availability in select retail stores and online.

For more information, visit www.fusionmineralpaint.com or follow Fusion Mineral Paint on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest for live updates.

About Fusion Mineral Paint

With over 35 years of paint expertise, Fusion Mineral Paint is a family-run business dedicated to creating high-quality, innovative, and easy-to-use paint products for DIYers and professionals. Known for its self-sealing, durable finish, Fusion has become a trusted brand for furniture upcyclers, interior designers, and craft enthusiasts worldwide.

For media inquiries, interviews, or product samples, please contact:

Jennylyn Pringle

Founder, Fusion Mineral Paint

[email protected]

www.fusionmineralpaint.com

Media Contact

Jennlyn Pringle, Fusion Mineral Paint, 1 16479684797, [email protected], fusionmineralpaint.com

SOURCE Fusion Mineral Paint