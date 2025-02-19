Fusion partners with LeadingAge Nebraska to support the aging population and provide senior care facilities with more resources

"We know that this combination of short-term staffing solutions with long-term cultural improvements will benefit LeadingAge Nebraska members as well as the patients and residents of these senior living facilities and communities," said Fusion President and CEO Corey Watton. Post this

"Our partnership with Fusion strengthens our mission by ensuring our members have access to the skilled healthcare professionals they need as well as the opportunity to improve their workplace culture with the benefits offered through this program," said Kierstin Reed, CEO of LeadingAge Nebraska. "Together we are creating solutions that not only address immediate staffing needs but also foster long-term excellence in senior care."

The National Council on Aging says nearly 58 million Americans are 65 and older, with projections estimating that the population of older adults will grow to 88.8 million in 2060. Fusion is investing in the healthcare of the aging population by supporting the mission of LeadingAge Nebraska and providing a clear path for healthcare professionals to find positions in facilities caring for seniors.

Through this partnership, LAN members will also have access to BetterCulture leadership and workplace culture resources to elevate workplace culture within senior living settings.

"We know that this combination of short-term staffing solutions with long-term cultural improvements will benefit LeadingAge Nebraska members as well as the patients and residents of these senior living facilities and communities," said Fusion President and CEO Corey Watton. "Fusion's purpose is to improve the lives of everyone we touch, and this partnership is an extension of that."

The trio of Fusion Workforce Solutions, LeadingAge Nebraska, and Better Culture are all aimed at improving patient care, supporting healthcare facilities, and empowering healthcare professionals. You can learn more at fusionworkforce.com

About Fusion:

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

