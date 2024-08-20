Fusion Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer, Mark Lampe, Bringing Additional Finance Experience to the Omaha Company

"Mark is a tremendous addition to Fusion," said President and CEO Corey Watton. "The whole team will benefit from his deep financial and strategic planning expertise, as well as his commitment to the strong culture we've built here at Fusion." Post this

Lampe most recently served as the chief financial officer of Monte Vista Farming in California where he led companywide finance strategy, including financial planning, analysis, treasury, and accounting. He also held finance leadership roles at Pacha Soap Company, Amplifi, and ConAgra Brands.

"Accepting this position as part of the Fusion team was simple. The company is working to improve the lives of everyone they touch, and I'm excited to be part of that purpose now," said Lampe. "I'm both eager and honored to collaborate with such a talented team to help Fusion achieve its ambitious goals."

An Omaha, Nebraska native, Lampe earned his MBA from Creighton University, his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Nebraska – Omaha, and was a licensed certified public accountant.

You can read more about Lampe's experience and expertise along with the rest of Fusion's executive leadership team at workwithfusion.com/leadership.

About Fusion:

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

