Fusion5 CEO Gandhi Perla Named Entrepreneur of the Year, Wins Second Gold Stevie® at the 2026 American Business Awards®

Our ability to customize and assemble devices in the U.S. allows us to deliver reliable, scalable solutions tailored to real-world business needs. Post this

Under his leadership, Fusion5 has evolved into an international brand serving over 1 million customers in 15 countries around the world. While widely known for its consumer devices, the company has increasingly expanded into industrial and enterprise applications, delivering rugged Windows-based tablets designed for demanding environments.

Fusion5 focuses on the design and development of customized hardware solutions that cater to the needs of businesses, such as those for manufacturing, logistics, construction, healthcare, civil infrastructure and other industries. These solutions are designed according to the specifications needed to achieve optimal results in their intended applications.

A key differentiator for Fusion5 is its ability to assemble and configure devices in the United States, with operations based in Pasco County, Florida. The company is grateful for the support of PASCO EDC in establishing its local presence, enabling businesses to deploy solutions aligned with their operational standards, compliance needs, and supply chain preferences. This localized approach supports faster turnaround times, greater flexibility, and improved quality control.

The company's commitment to customer experience is reflected in its Trustpilot rating of 4.4 out of 5, significantly above typical industry benchmarks.

"This recognition reflects our focus on building practical, high-quality technology solutions that adapt to real-world business needs," said Gandhi Perla, CEO of Fusion5. "I would like to thank our dedicated employees, trusted suppliers, and valued customers for their continued support. Our ability to customize and assemble devices in the U.S. allows us to support a wide range of industries with solutions that are both reliable and scalable."

The American Business Awards® are among the premier business awards programs in the United States, recognizing excellence in entrepreneurship, innovation, and organizational performance. Winners are selected by independent panels of business professionals across a wide range of industries.

About Fusion5

Fusion5 is a global consumer electronics and computing solutions provider focused on delivering high-quality, affordable devices. The company operates modular assembly lines in the United States and the United Kingdom, enabling localized production, customization, and quality control. Fusion5 offers a range of tablets, laptops, and rugged windows computing solutions, including customized configurations tailored for industrial and enterprise applications. With customers in over 15 countries, Fusion5 products are available through leading marketplaces such as Amazon and Walmart, as well as through direct business partnerships.

Media Contact

Andrea Pagan, Fusion5, 1 8132200226, [email protected], https://fusion5store.com

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SOURCE Fusion5