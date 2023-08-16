Fusus Debuts at Number 70 on 2023 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a testament to the success our public safety partners are having with the technology, the buy-in to this technology that they have achieved within their communities, and the unwavering dedication of our employees to expanding upon this mission..." Tweet this

The Fusus solution empowers law enforcement agencies/first responders, alongside business owners and community members to enhance their public safety ecosystems through a powerful, connected ecosystem that allows all data, sensor, and video feeds to be pushed into a single pane of glass. Fusus is used in over 10,000 911 calls a day and assists in solving crime by enabling police to respond to critical incidents faster via tools that increase situational awareness. By providing this information, law enforcement can respond more efficiently, which has proven to save both officer and citizen lives. Today, Fusus serves over 200 global law enforcement agencies and thousands of global businesses that help solve hundreds of cases each day.

"Fusus is honored to be recognized by Inc. as number 70 on America's top 5000 fastest-growing private companies," said Chris Lindenau, Founder and CEO of Fusus. "The past few years have been transformational for Fusus and the communities we serve with our technology. Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a testament to the success our public safety partners are having with the technology, the buy-in to this technology that they have achieved within their communities, and the unwavering dedication of our employees to expanding upon this mission. While this recognition is undoubtedly a step in the right direction, there is still much work to be done. May this recognition serve to amplify our message to bring the brightest minds in law enforcement and the private sector together in common purpose to help keep our communities safe."

About Fusus

Fusus is the most widely used and trusted Real Time Crime Center platform for over 200 law enforcement agencies worldwide. The Fusus platform is an open ecosystem that is interoperable with all public safety and investigations assets. It can integrate with any data source, pull in public and private video feeds, enable video sources with artificial intelligence, integrate ANPR, bodycam, drone and aircraft feeds, and do it all by utilizing and unifying existing equipment. The Fusus platform is affordable and scalable for agencies of every size and budget. It enables law enforcement and public safety personnel to function more efficiently and with improved operational intelligence, creating a common operating picture that emphasizes officer, citizen and community safety. Learn more at Fusus.com.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com. For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

Media Contact

Kelsey Hull, Fusus, 1 844-226-9226 , [email protected], fusus.com

SOURCE Fusus