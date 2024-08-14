Futran Solutions Achieves AWS Small and Medium Business Competency Status

Futran Solutions Inc., a provider of digital technology solutions, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Small and Medium Business Competency status. This designation recognizes that Futran Solutions has demonstrated proven expertise to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) achieve their goals.
EDISON, N.J., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Futran Solutions Inc., a provider of digital technology solutions, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Small and Medium Business Competency status. This designation recognizes that Futran Solutions has demonstrated proven expertise to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) achieve their goals.
Achieving the AWS Small and Medium Business Competency differentiates Futran Solutions as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that has demonstrated proficiency and proven customer success in helping SMBs address their business and technical challenges. Futran Solutions provides solutions tailored to SMBs' unique needs, including their deployment models, IT capabilities, financing preferences, and local and industry requirements.
"Achieving the AWS Small and Medium Business Competency highlights our commitment to helping SMBs leverage the cloud services provided by AWS," said Anil Vazirani, CEO at Futran Solutions, an Advanced Tier Partner of AWS "We are dedicated to delivering solutions that enable SMBs to innovate and grow effectively using AWS."
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions for businesses of all sizes. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.
Futran Solutions, established in 2010, is a distinguished minority-owned provider of digital technology solutions, specializing in Data, AI and Automation, Cloud, and Digital Engineering. With headquarters in Edison, New Jersey, and global centers in Pune & Hyderabad, India and Toronto, Canada, Futran has established itself in the technology sector.
Media Contact
Darshan Patil, Futran Solutions Inc, 1 7322263359, [email protected], https://futransolutions.com/
SOURCE Futran Solutions Inc
Share this article