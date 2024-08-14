Futran Solutions Achieves AWS Small and Medium Business Competency Status

"Achieving the AWS Small and Medium Business Competency highlights our commitment to helping SMBs leverage the cloud services provided by AWS. We are dedicated to delivering solutions that enable SMBs to innovate and grow effectively using AWS." — Anil Vazirani, CEO, Futran Solutions Post this

"Achieving the AWS Small and Medium Business Competency highlights our commitment to helping SMBs leverage the cloud services provided by AWS," said Anil Vazirani, CEO at Futran Solutions, an Advanced Tier Partner of AWS "We are dedicated to delivering solutions that enable SMBs to innovate and grow effectively using AWS."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions for businesses of all sizes. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Futran Solutions, established in 2010, is a distinguished minority-owned provider of digital technology solutions, specializing in Data, AI and Automation, Cloud, and Digital Engineering. With headquarters in Edison, New Jersey, and global centers in Pune & Hyderabad, India and Toronto, Canada, Futran has established itself in the technology sector.

