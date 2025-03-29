FuturaHeat-Nova: The Ultimate Heated Boots for Extreme Cold, Now on Kickstarter

Discover the next evolution of winter footwear that combines technology, performance, and practicality.
NEW YORK, March 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Designed for Extreme Cold, FuturaHeat-Nova heated boots provide warmth, safety, and app-controlled heating for frontline workers and outdoor adventurers.
Soulsfeng from Future Footwear Technology Corporation, a leader in high-performance outdoor footwear(include heated shoes, heated vest, heated jackets etc), has launched the FuturaHeat-Nova Heated Boots on Kickstarter. Engineered to protect feet for human beings in extreme temperatures as low as -40.0 °F(-40°C), these innovative boots combine semiconductor heating technology, smart APP control, and a rugged design to ensure warmth and safety for frontline workers, outdoor enthusiasts, hutting, fishing etc, and extreme winter adventurers.
Advanced Heating Technology for Extreme Cold
The FuturaHeat-Nova boots are designed with a cutting-edge heated midsole, providing targeted warmth to the forefoot area. The heating system uses:
- Semiconductor heating parts for even heat distribution
- Thermal conductive graphite for efficient warmth retention
- Adjustable power settings (3-6W) for optimized battery life
Users can control the heating via a smartphone app or directly through the built-in lithium battery, making it easy to adjust temperature levels based on outdoor conditions.
Built for Durability, Comfort & Performance
FuturaHeat-Nova boots are made to endure the harshest winter conditions:
- Upper Material: Premium cowhide leather with a polyester PU coating for water resistance and durability
- Lining: Short plush inner lining for added warmth and comfort
- Built-in Battery Compartment: Insulated with plush lining to ensure battery performance at -40.0 °F(-40°C)
- Boot Height: 25 cm for enhanced ankle support
- Outsole: Anti-slip rubber for superior traction on ice and snow
Long-Lasting Battery Life for All-Day Warmth
Equipped with a 5000mAh lithium battery, the FuturaHeat-Nova boots deliver:
- High Mode -4°F& below(-20°C & below): 6 hours of warmth
- Medium Mode 14°F to -4°F (-10°C to -20°C): 10 hours of warmth
- Low Mode 0°F to 14°F (0°C to -10°C): 14 hours of warmth
Perfect for Frontline Workers & Winter Adventurers
Whether you're a construction worker, emergency responder, skier, mountaineer, or explorer, the FuturaHeat-Nova boots are your ultimate defense against the freezing cold.
Now Available on Kickstarter – Support & Share!
The FuturaHeat-Nova Heated Boots are now available for backing on Kickstarter, with an initial funding goal of $47,700. Early backers can enjoy exclusive discounts before retail pricing.
