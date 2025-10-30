Future Food Institute and Tokyo Tatemono Engage Global Forces in Regenerative Cities Manifesto at RegenerAction Japan

Tokyo Tatemono and the Future Food Institute are advancing their Regenerative Cities Manifesto through the RegenerAction Japan conference, deepening dialogue on how cities can drive environmental, social, and economic regeneration. Their shared vision calls on global leaders to build urban systems that restore ecosystems, strengthen communities, and reconnect food, people, and the planet.

TOKYO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One month after first presenting the Regenerative Cities Manifesto at Climate Week in New York, Tokyo Tatemono and the Future Food Institute (FFI) continued to communicate the manifesto's aim to harness the transformative power of cities and their capacity to catalyze forces that create thriving, living territorial systems. The conversation deepened at RegenerAction Japan in Tokyo this week.

The annual conference is co-organized by FFI and Tokyo Tatemono and is a part of RegenerAction, an international program founded by the Future Food Institute in 2021. The goal of the program is to achieve integrated regeneration in six areas of intervention: political action, earth regeneration, human regeneration, social regeneration, cultural regeneration, and economic regeneration.

As cities around the world face the interconnected crises of climate disruption, biodiversity loss, and social fragmentation, Tokyo Tatemono - with over a century of pioneering urban development - now embraces a new vision of leadership. And this vision begins with a fundamental human need - the very essence of life itself: the relationship between food and community.

"Cities are critical leverage points in the fight against climate change, biodiversity loss, and social fragmentation," said Toshikazu Sawa, Director of the Urban Development Division at Tokyo Tatemono. "Through our work at RegenerAction, and Climate Week before that, we are charting a course towards regenerative urbanism, where cities regenerate the environment, contribute to planetary health, and foster social resilience."

The Regenerative Cities Manifesto proposes a vision of cities that unite urban and rural territories, transforming them into resilient, interdependent systems. Inspired by the FAO's 1.5°C Roadmap, it integrates food sovereignty, planetary health, and civic resilience into a call for immediate action.

"This Unconference encourages active, intentional dialogue among participants, creating a space that fosters a stronger sense of personal responsibility toward global issues," said Sara Roversi, President of the Future Food Institute. Its platform allows us to engage with policymakers, business leaders, urban planners, community activists, and citizens to redefine prosperity, to rebuild trust, and to regenerate our common home starting from our cities.

As a result of the work done to date, Tatemoto and FFI have executed key initiatives in areas such as regenerative agriculture, as well as promoted collaboration among existing activists, and supported individuals aspiring to develop new practices.

Tokyo Tatemono and FFI invite global leaders, governments, and urban innovators to take bold, collaborative steps towards creating cities that regenerate, reconnect, and restore.

Media Contacts

[email protected]

About Future Food Institute

The Future Food Institute (FFI) is a global ecosystem for education, research, and innovation, dedicated to transforming food systems into powerful levers of ecological regeneration, social equity, living heritage, gastro-diplomacy, health, and economic resilience. Operating across continents, FFI leads territorial innovation and capacity-building through Living Labs in Europe, Asia, and the Americas, and is the curator of the Paideia Campus in Pollica, home to one of the UNESCO Emblematic Communities of the Mediterranean Diet. Its work integrates bioregional regeneration, intercultural dialogue, and systems thinking, aligned with the UN SDGs, the EU Green Deal, and the Laudato Si' principles of integral ecology.

About Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd.

Established in 1896 by Zenjiro Yasuda, the founder of the former Yasuda financial conglomerate, Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (Tokyo Tatemono) has the longest history of business achievement in Japan as a comprehensive real estate company. Tokyo Tatemono has a diverse engage in the real estate related business, such as urban development and development/management of commercial properties contributing to the sustainable future of city, development, sales and leasing condominiums for individuals supporting affluent and dream-filled living, development of logistics properties, development and management of parking lots, leisure business, real estate solution services, and so on.

Media Contact

Courtney Rodrigues, Peppercomm for FFI, 1 2032601895, [email protected], https://www.peppercomm.com/

SOURCE Future Food Institute