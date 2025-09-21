Future Food Institute champions food, culture, and cities as catalysts for climate action at Climate Week NYC 2025

At Climate Week NYC 2025, the Future Food Institute will highlight how food, culture, and heritage can drive systemic solutions to the climate crisis. Led by Founder Sara Roversi, FFI will unveil new manifestos and initiatives—from Regen Cities to the Mediterranean Diet at 15—while elevating youth voices through the Climate Shapers program.

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the global community converges for Climate Week NYC 2025, one of the world's most influential gatherings on climate action, the Future Food Institute (FFI) will spotlight how food, culture, and living heritage can act as transformative levers to confront the climate crisis and shape a more resilient and peaceful future. At a time when escalating climate disruptions and food insecurity threaten both people and the planet, FFI positions Climate Week as a stock-taking moment—to assess progress, renew commitments, and forge new alliances for systemic change.

Leading this agenda is Sara Roversi, Founder and President of FFI, who will unveil manifestos and frameworks designed to accelerate the transition—anchored in the principles of integral ecology, education, and cooperation. Among them is the Regen Cities Manifesto, developed with Tokyo Tatemono, which advances a new paradigm to design cities as ecosystems of life by integrating food, culture, ecology, and civic participation. In parallel, the Mediterranean Diet at 15 will be celebrated as a living model of culture and sustainability, while the voices of the next generation will take center stage through the Climate Shapers program.

Together, these initiatives reaffirm FFI's commitment at Climate Week NYC to align tradition, innovation, and youth leadership in shaping systemic solutions for climate, health, food security, and peace.

"Food is not just about what we eat – it is the connective tissue between climate, health, peace, and culture," said Roversi. "At Climate Week, we want to emphasize that the time is now for change, and that rethinking food systems is one of the most immediate and impactful levers to secure both planetary health and human security."

Key Climate Week initiatives include:

The Regen Cities Manifesto

Future Food Institute, together with Tokyo Tatemono, presents the Regen Cities Manifesto: a joint vision to reimagine cities as ecosystems of life. By integrating food, culture, ecology, and civic participation, the manifesto outlines pathways for urban resilience and regenerative food systems, offering solutions for climate-challenged cities worldwide.

"The Regen Cities Manifesto puts forward a framework and new paradigm to design cities in a way that makes them an ecosystem of life not just a place we live," said Toshikazu Sawa, Manager of Tokyo Tatemono. "Ensuring that food, culture, ecology, and civic participation are integrated in city planning will put us on a pathway to a more secure future."

Mediterranean Diet at 15 – Pollica as a Global Living Lab

On the 15th anniversary of UNESCO's recognition, the Future Food Institute spotlights Pollica UNESCO Med Diet Emblematic Community as a living laboratory and future innovation hub. Beyond nutrition, the Mediterranean Diet is a cultural, ecological, and longevity framework—a concrete model for health, climate resilience, and food security. With the Longevity Algorithm and the LAFA, HOHLi and SWICH Diet projects, and in synergy with FAO's 1.5°C Global Roadmap, Pollica is shaping global cooperation on regenerative agriculture, nutrition security, and sustainable food policies.

"The Mediterranean Diet is not only a way of eating, it is a way of living – a model of sustainable development rooted in culture, biodiversity, and community," said Stefano Pisani, Mayor of Pollica. "As we celebrate 15 years of UNESCO recognition, Pollica demonstrates how this heritage can provide concrete answers to today's greatest challenges: from health to climate change."

Venice Climate Week 2026 – Launch in New York

The second edition of Venice Climate Week will be launched in New York , building on the success of its debut. Central to the program are the Venice Water Declaration and the Blue Communities initiative, uniting mayors to position water as a common good and to champion resilience, ecosystem protection, and water justice as pillars of climate action.

"Venice Climate Week is more than an event – it is a call to reimagine our relationship with water and the future of our cities. Launching its second edition in New York underlines the urgency of turning Venice's lessons into a global movement for resilience and sustainability," said Riccardo Luna, journalist and innovation advocate.

As FFI closes Climate Week NYC, it will also set the stage for Venice Climate Week in June 2026, positioning Venice as a global laboratory for ocean and coastal innovation. Here the Institute will launch new alliances and commitments focused on water resilience, blue economies, and climate diplomacy.

"Our task now is to build bridges—between generations, disciplines, and geographies," added Roversi. "Only by joining forces can we design the health of both people and the planet, and deliver on the promises of a regenerative future."

For more information on FFI and Climate Week, go to www.futurefoodinstitute.org.

Media Contact

Marissa Dunn, Peppercomm for FFI, 1 256.337.6992, [email protected]

SOURCE Future Food Institute (FFI)