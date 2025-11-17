Future Media Conferences Announces Global Expansion of the Post Production World Conference

"Tens of thousands have made the PPW Conference their once-a-year, must-attend training destination, and we are excited to bring the opportunity to an even greater audience around the world," said Ben Kozuch, President & Co-Founder of FMC. Post this

For over two decades, PPW has set the standard for advanced training in video, film and television production and post. The new PPW Global editions will deliver the same world-class learning experience, led by Certified Instructors and industry experts, to creative industries worldwide.

The program combines technical depth with real-world production insight on topics including editing, color, motion design, visual effects, AI, immersive media, and more. PPW Global provides a direct path for professionals in every region to stay current in today's rapidly changing creative landscape.

"The industry is evolving faster than ever, and the need for continuous, world-class training has never been greater," said Ben Kozuch, President & Co-Founder of FMC. "Tens of thousands have made the PPW Conference their once-a-year, must-attend training destination, and we are excited to bring the opportunity to an even greater audience around the world."

The PPW Global initiative, sponsored and provided by Dell Technologies, NVIDIA, MAXON and more, offers a unique opportunity to engage with thousands of professional users across multiple continents through a seamless and unified event. Sponsoring companies enjoy consistent branding and messaging across all PPW locations, plus options for branded sessions, demo activations, dedicated webinars, and co-branded marketing campaigns produced in collaboration with FMC's global marketing team.

"For creative professionals, PPW is where they invest in their future. For our partners, this expansion also means a unified presence on a global scale, set to reach and influence the people who shape the future of content creation."

Looking ahead, FMC plans to expand PPW into the Middle East and Far East, further cementing its role as the world's only borderless professional training platform for the creative technology community.

For more information about the Post Production World Conferences, visit https://ppw-conference.com/.

For any inquiries regarding the upcoming event, please contact Director of Events, Elise O'Brien, at [email protected].

About Future Media Conferences, LLC

FMC has been a leading provider of training for content creators around the world for over 30 years. Through live courses and conferences, FMC enables creatives to maximize the power of technology to help tell their stories. FMC is the Authorized training provider for Adobe, Apple, Avid, Autodesk, Blackmagic Design, Maxon, and BorisFX. Conferences include Post Production World Conferences, Final Cut Pro Creative Summit, Adobe Video World, Visual Storytelling Conference, Remote Production Conference, Editor's Retreat, and more. For a complete list of FMC's conferences, visithttps://futuremedia-concepts.com/conferences/.

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 18-22, 2026 in Las Vegas, is the premier event for content professionals in the media, entertainment, and technology ecosystem. It's the ultimate marketplace for creating superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, the NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.

About MPTS Show

MPTS is the UK's premier event for the media and broadcast industries, bringing together creatives, technologists, and industry leaders to explore the future of content creation. From pre-production to distribution, MPTS offers an unparalleled opportunity to discover the latest innovations, network with experts, and gain practical insights through engaging seminars, hands-on demonstrations, and expert-led workshops. Whether you're a seasoned professional or an emerging creator, MPTS is where inspiration meets innovation, empowering you to push the boundaries of storytelling and production. Learn more: https://www.mediaproductionshow.com/.

About Broadcast India Show

In a world where technology evolves faster than ever, broadcasting and entertainment are constantly being redefined. Broadcast India Show is where technology, creativity, and storytelling converge. For over 30 years, it's been the launchpad for innovations transforming the broadcast and entertainment universe. As a part of Asia's Broadcasting and Infotainment Show (A.B.I.S) , uniting Broadcast India, Content India, and SCAT India, it delivers a dynamic stage for the next wave of media experiences shaping tomorrow. Learn more: https://www.broadcastindia-show.com/.

