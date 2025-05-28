Future of Baking: Meeting Consumer Demands, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn the hottest trends shaping the future of bakery innovation. The featured speakers will share proven strategies for egg replacement and sugar reduction without compromising taste or texture. Attendees will get a practical roadmap to creating clean-label, eco-friendly bakery products that stand out.
TORONTO, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Consumer expectations for bakery products are evolving faster than ever. Today's shoppers want more than just delicious—they are demanding healthier, more functional and sustainably made baked goods. Is your bakery ready to rise to the challenge?
In this webinar, the expert speakers will explore the top trends shaping the North American baking industry and uncover practical, science-backed solutions to help your business stay ahead in a rapidly changing market. The key topics will include the following:
- Egg replacement made easy: With rising egg prices and increasing interest in plant-based eating, finding smart alternatives is crucial. Discover how to use plant proteins, hydrocolloids, enzymes and more to replace eggs—without sacrificing texture or taste
- Sugar reduction that works: Learn how to cut sugar without cutting corners. Explore next-gen sweeteners like allulose, stevia and functional fibers that keep products sweet, indulgent and lower in glycemic impact
- Clean label and sustainable innovations: Today's consumers want transparency. From bakery enzymes to cocoa reducers and natural colors, find out how bakeries are meeting demand for clean label and eco-friendly ingredients
Whether a product developer, food scientist, or brand leader, this webinar is your chance to stay ahead of the curve—and bring the future of baking to life today.
Join experts from Brenntag, Dr. Dilek Austin, Strategic Marketing Manager, Brenntag Food and Nutrition; and Marly Sumayong, Application Lab & Technical Manager, Brenntag Nutrition, for the live webinar on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 2pm EDT (11am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Future of Baking: Meeting Consumer Demands.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Contact:
Vera Kovacevic
Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371
Email: [email protected]
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
