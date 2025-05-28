Future of Baking: Meeting Consumer Demands, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn the hottest trends shaping the future of bakery innovation. The featured speakers will share proven strategies for egg replacement and sugar reduction without compromising taste or texture. Attendees will get a practical roadmap to creating clean-label, eco-friendly bakery products that stand out.

TORONTO, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Consumer expectations for bakery products are evolving faster than ever. Today's shoppers want more than just delicious—they are demanding healthier, more functional and sustainably made baked goods. Is your bakery ready to rise to the challenge?

In this webinar, the expert speakers will explore the top trends shaping the North American baking industry and uncover practical, science-backed solutions to help your business stay ahead in a rapidly changing market. The key topics will include the following: