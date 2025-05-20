Future of Biomanufacturing: AI-Driven Cell Line Development and Bioprocess Design, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how biomanufacturing is evolving with the use of AI in cell line development and bioprocess design. Attendees will gain insight into the CHO Edge system, which is an integrated platform for genetic design as well as cell line and process development. The featured speaker will share how high-titer clones (7–11 g/L) can be delivered in under four months across monoclonal and bispecific antibodies. The speaker will also discuss integrating multi-omics and bioreactor-scale models to further optimize growth, productivity and quality.

TORONTO, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Traditional approaches to biologics production—relying on one-size-fits-all expression vectors and empirical process optimization—have led to inefficiencies in expression, scalability and manufacturability.

While incremental improvements in cell line engineering and bioprocess modeling have driven progress, the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital tools is poised to revolutionize biopharmaceutical process development and manufacturing.