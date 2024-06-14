Future of Bioprocessing: Bioprocessing 4.0 and Cloud Computing, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Cloud-enabled bioprocessing equipment promises to redefine manufacturing standards, driving advancements in therapeutics development and production. Post this

During this webinar, experts compare cloud and on-premises computing and highlight key differentiators between them, including security and cost. Discuss plant and process maturity model as well as reference architecture for cloud-based data storage. Additionally, they will present a case study on the benefits of cloud-based technologies in bioprocessing.

Join experts from Culture Biosciences, Babu Sivaraman, PhD, PE, Vice President, Product and R&D; and Matthieu Couturier, Director, Software Product, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT)

ABOUT CULTURE BIOSCIENCES

At Culture Biosciences, we engineer modern tools to create a world where bioprocess is never the bottleneck. We partner with Biopharma/Biotech scientists and engineers who develop therapeutics accelerating cell culture process development (PD). Culture Biosciences utilizes innovative cloud-connected bioreactors and data science capabilities driving the digital transformation of biomanufacturing. Culture's real-time data analysis and data-driven modeling capabilities enable clients to accelerate their biomanufacturing screening and optimization work. Culture works with Clients collaborating with PD labs on design of experiments (DoE), debottlenecking PD and de-risking bioprocess outcomes.

To learn more about Culture Biosciences visit: https://culturebiosciences.com

