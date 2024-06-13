Future of Chromatography Resins: Improved Resolution in Bioprocessing, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Developed from agarose, a natural polysaccharide sourced from marine algae, these chromatography resins do not compromise on performance. Post this

Chromatography resins are crucial in the purification process of biotherapeutic products, including everything from monoclonal antibodies to cell and gene therapies. With increase in the awareness of their environmental impact, it is critical to ensure green, sustainable choices are made whenever possible.

Many resins currently are made from microplastics and require careful disposal to prevent environmental contamination, which contributes to higher costs. In this webinar, the featured speaker will talk about an eco-friendly alternative. Developed from agarose, a natural polysaccharide sourced from marine algae, these chromatography resins do not compromise on performance.

Agarose is notable for its inert and hydrophilic nature, minimizing non-specific binding and maximizing the purity of the extracted products. Agarose beads feature an optimal mix of high porosity, extensive surface area and the right degree of rigidity, which supports high flow rates.

This combination of attributes ensures increased capacities and reduced processing times. Choosing agarose as the base material is not only about optimal performance, but also about making a conscientious decision towards a sustainable future.

In this webinar, the speaker will focus on how different chromatography bead manufacturing methods can impact bead performance, with variations in techniques affecting the efficiency and effectiveness of chromatography.

They will also cover the selection of optimal bead sizes for various workflow steps, offering guidance on choosing the right bead size to match workflow requirements and optimize separation efficiency. Furthermore, the advantages of using a 65 µm bead size are discussed as it helps achieve high resolutions, rapid flow rates and shorter residence times.

