Future of Cities Responds to Pending Portugal Golden Visa Changes

The Golden Visa program has long been favored by international investors for its flexibility and efficiency, requiring only 14 days of physical presence in Portugal every two years. If passed, the proposed reforms would reduce the program's appeal, making now a critical time for prospective applicants to secure their place under current legislation.

"We expect a legislative window of 1–2 months before any new rules are enacted," said Duarte Ribeiro, Portugal-based Director of Global Programs at Future of Cities. "Our team is fully prepared to complete the application process within 4–6 weeks, ensuring that qualified investors can preserve their access to the EU under today's favorable framework."

Portugal remains the only major EU country offering a Golden Visa with such minimal relocation demands. Alternative programs in countries like Italy or Malta require at least 6 months of physical presence per year, making them less suitable for highly mobile individuals or families.

Future of Cities offers a dedicated investment vehicle designed specifically for the Golden Visa, providing both regulatory compliance and capital preservation. The Beta Future of Cities Portugal Fund focuses on hospitality and lifestyle projects that promote sustainable urban development, with two projects in Portugal and two in the United States.

Key features of the fund include:

Fully compliant with Portugal's Golden Visa regulations

Golden Visa regulations Debt-structured for lower volatility

Targeted 8% internal rate of return (IRR)

Annual investor distributions

No relocation required

The fund is positioned at the intersection of global mobility, impact investing, and lifestyle infrastructure. By participating in the fund now, investors can secure their legacy under the current rules—providing a European future for themselves and their families.

For qualified investors seeking citizenship-by-investment with minimal disruption to their lifestyle, the Portugal Golden Visa remains the most flexible and accessible path to EU citizenship. The looming changes to the law mark a narrowing window of opportunity for those who value freedom of movement, generational access, and international security.

Future of Cities is urging interested parties to act swiftly while the 5-year path to citizenship remains available.

About Future of Cities

Future of Cities is an impact-focused investment firm building sustainable lifestyle destinations and regenerative infrastructure across key global markets. Its projects aim to connect people, place, and purpose through innovative capital deployment and inclusive development.

