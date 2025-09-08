Future of Education Technology Conference Announces Features Speakers for 2026 Conference

FETC is where most forward-thinking minds in education come to help leaders at all levels scale edtech strategies and practices to improve teaching and learning," said Jenn Womble, Conference Chair of FETC. Post this

"Our goal is to bring together some of the brightest, most forward-thinking minds in education to help leaders at all levels scale edtech strategies and practices to improve teaching and learning," said Jenn Womble, Conference Chair of FETC. "These educators, authors, and district leaders represent each conference track and every role across campus nationwide to inspire transformational impact."

Featured Tracks and Speakers

District Leaders will gain strategies for effective governance, policy, and data-driven decision-making that build innovative school cultures and prepare districts for the future of learning. Featured speakers:

Dr. Patrick Gittisriboongul, Superintendent, Lynwood Unified School District, CA

Dr. Kelly May-Vollmar, Superintendent, Desert Sands Unified School District, CA

Dr. Barbara Mullen, Superintendent, Rush Henrietta Central Schools, NY

Matthew Winters , AI Education Specialist, Utah State Board of Education, UT

School Leaders will explore campus management, new technologies, digital wellness, and CTE strategies for designing learning environments that utilize emerging tools to help schools succeed in today's evolving educational landscape. Features speakers:

Dr. Rachel Edoho-Eket, Principal, Howard County Public Schools, MD

Dr. Kip Glazer, Principal, Mountain View High School, CA

Nicki Slaugh , Principal & Director of Personalized Learning, Innovation High School, UT

Dr. Jorge Valenzuela, Education Coach, Author, and Faculty, Old Dominion University , VA

IT Leaders will tackle pressing infrastructure, safety, and security challenges, with sessions on cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, privacy, school safety, and building sustainable digital ecosystems. Feature speakers:

Rob Dickson, Chief Information Officer, Wichita Public Schools, KS

Dr. Phil Hintz, Chief Technology Officer, Niles Township School District, IL

Dr. Amy Jackson , IT Project Manager, Fairfax County Public Schools, VA

Dr. Joe Phillips , Chief Strategy & Technology Officer, Fulton County Schools, GA

Classroom Leaders will explore new teaching methods and assessments to promote personalized, student-focused learning in all settings and across every subject, ensuring students are well-prepared for the future. Featured speakers:

Vicki Davis , Educator & IT Coach, Westwood Schools, GA

Tom Needles , Author & STEAM Educator, Smithtown Schools, NY

, Author & STEAM Educator, Smithtown Schools, NY Donnie Piercy, Educator, Ashland Elementary School, KY

Amy Storer, Instructional Coach/Tech Integration Mentor, Montgomery ISD, TX

Coach Leaders will provide professional development focused on proven pedagogical strategies alongside introductions to new and emerging technologies, utilizing upskilling and communication tools to help faculty and staff achieve maximum success. Featured speakers:

Jed Dearybury , Educator, Author, Illustrator, mrdearybury.com, SC

Jen Hall , Tech Integration Specialist, Atlanta Public Schools, GA

, Tech Integration Specialist, Public Schools, GA Becky Keene, Author, Director of Operations, insight2execution, WA

Ken Shelton , Speaker, Author, Consultant, Advisor, Elevate Education, CA

Inclusion Leaders will explore the latest assistive technologies and inclusive practices to expand access and opportunities for students with disabilities and diverse learning needs. Feature speakers:

Luis Perez , Director, Disability and Accessibility, FL

Lisa Berghoff, Director of Instructional Technology, Highland Park High School , IL

Esports leaders will learn how to build sustainable academic gaming programs that promote engagement, collaboration, and future-ready skills, with a focus on increasing attendance and engagement. Featured speakers:

Steve Isaacs, Senior Manager, Programs and Partnerships, Epic Games, NC

Sophia Mendoza, Principal, Los Angeles Unified School District, CA

Library Leaders will reimagine the role of libraries in digital transformation — from curating resources and ensuring equitable access to leading innovation in STEM, including maker spaces, AI, and robotics. Featured speakers:

Len Bryan , Director of Library Services, Houston ISD, TX

Brandi Grant , Librarian, Frisco ISD, TX

Registration is now open for FETC 2026. Attendees will explore the future of educational technology, network with thought leaders, discover innovative solutions, and participate in hands-on workshops designed to empower educators and administrators. Full program details are available online.

