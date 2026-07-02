Future of StoryTelling Celebrates Completion of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library

The Library opens in Medora, N.D., on July 4, 2026, the 250th anniversary of the United States

NEW YORK, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the United States commemorates its 250th anniversary, Future of StoryTelling (FoST), an award-winning multidisciplinary story studio founded by Charles Melcher known for its innovative use of narrative and new technologies, is proud to announce its participation in the grand opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library (TRPL) in Medora, North Dakota. Today represents the culmination of a dedicated partnership over 7 years to establish a world-class institution that honors the 26th President's legacy of leadership and conservation.

As Executive Creative Directors and Executive Storytellers for TRPL, FoST helped shape the Library's creative vision, editorial framework, and participant experience from its earliest stages. As TRPL's first creative partner, FoST oversaw the interpretive design strategy, storytelling, exhibit development, curation, media production, and immersive experiences that bring the Library to life. FoST created the voice, style, and direction for the Library's print materials, development decks, and foundational story guide. In addition, FoST founded the TRPL Content Studio, producing a broad range of projects including the Good Citizen podcast hosted by Ted Roosevelt V, an augmented reality game called "Rangers Wanted," and the aerial drone show for the opening, helping extend the Library's mission and reach beyond its physical walls.

"We set out to create a library of the future, one rooted in action and ideas, much like Roosevelt's own life," said Charles Melcher, Founder and CEO of Future of StoryTelling. "Working with Edward O'Keefe and the extraordinary TRPL team, we brought together storytelling and technology in a way that invites people to engage with history and become the hero. We hope participants leave not only understanding Roosevelt's legacy, but ready to write the next chapter of their own story, inspired to be better citizens, leaders and conservationists."

The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library is a testament to what is possible when visionary organizations align toward a common civic goal. FoST's contributions have been woven into the very fabric of the institution, supporting the evolution from a bold concept of what a presidential library could be to a living center for dialogue and discovery. This partnership reinforces a shared commitment to Roosevelt's vision of active citizenship.

"To capture a legacy as grand as Theodore Roosevelt's, we needed a creative partner who could look beyond the traditional boundaries of a museum," said Edward F. O'Keefe, CEO of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library. "Future of StoryTelling has been instrumental in shaping that vision, blending technology and narrative to turn history into an active experience. Their years of dedication have helped us build more than just a library; they have helped us create a dynamic arena that inspires visitors to become the authors of their own stories."

By investing in the long-term mission of the TRPL, FoST has helped create a sustainable, carbon-neutral beacon for conservation and a training ground for the leaders of tomorrow. Their work also adheres to the facility's goal of achieving the Living Building Challenge Certification, which is the world's most rigorous performance standard for green buildings.

The library officially opens to the public on July 4, offering immersive experiences and exhibits that challenge every visitor to leave Medora ready to "get in the arena" and be active participants in their community and country.

About Future of StoryTelling

Future of StoryTelling (FoST) is an award-winning multidisciplinary story studio founded by Charles Melcher known for creating large-scale projects that merge storytelling and technology in innovative ways. FoST collaborates with leading organizations, cultural institutions, and global brands to create immersive experiences, narrative environments, exhibitions, and media that engage participants in surprising, delightful and meaningful ways.

About the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library

The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, N.D., opens on July 4, 2026, the 250th anniversary of the United States. This is a library and museum truly like no other. Designed by the international architectural firm Snøhetta, the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library is the only carbon-neutral presidential library and functions in harmony with the unique ecology that surrounds it, being a model of self-sufficiency. More information can be found at www.trlibrary.com.

Media Contact

Haley Richards, High10 Media, 1 505-908-8081, [email protected]

SOURCE Future of StoryTelling