Future-Proofing CLD Workflows: Leveraging Automation for Scalable Growth and Product Consistency, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn key strategies for introducing and scaling automation across essential cell line development (CLD) steps—from clone isolation through analytical screening. Attendees will gain insight into practical methods to improve workflow efficiency and adaptiveness as therapeutic pipelines expand. The featured speakers will discuss techniques for enhancing throughput and productivity without sacrificing product quality. The speakers will also share best practices for maintaining and ensuring critical quality attributes (CQAs) in automated, scalable CLD workflows.
TORONTO, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As biologics development accelerates, scientists face mounting pressures to increase productivity without compromising product quality or consistency. Progressive scalability through strategic automation holds the key to overcoming these challenges. In this webinar, the expert speakers will discuss how to thoughtfully introduce automation across critical cell line development (CLD) steps—from clone isolation through analytical screening—to build robust workflows capable of scaling as therapeutic pipelines expand.
Attendees will gain actionable insights into establishing adaptive, scalable processes, enhancing throughput and reliably maintaining critical quality attributes (CQAs). This webinar offers practical scientific guidance for professionals seeking to future-proof their CLD workflows through effective automation strategies.
Register for this webinar to explore how strategic automation can transform cell line development—from clone isolation to analytical screening—without sacrificing consistency or control.
Join Alicia Barker, Scientist, Cell Line Development, Just-Evotec Biologics; and Adam Causer, Global Product Manager, Solentim Portfolio, Advanced Instruments, for the live webinar on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Future-Proofing CLD Workflows: Leveraging Automation for Scalable Growth and Product Consistency.
