Future Tech Enterprise Expands Offerings through Global Partnership Agreement with StorMagic

StorMagic SvSAN is a highly available two-node virtual SAN designed for hyperconverged edge, remote/back office, and small datacenter sites. SvSAN provides 100 percent uptime with only two servers, compared to other highly available HCI implementations that require three or more servers, reducing solution costs by at least 33 percent. The solution eliminates the need for physical SANs and can be easily deployed at dozens, hundreds or thousands of sites as easily as one. It is compatible with any standard x86 server and hypervisor and supports VMs, containers or both.

StorMagic SvKMS is an encryption key manager for edge, datacenter and cloud that manages all encryption keys, anywhere, for any encryption workflow. It simplifies complex security and key management infrastructure by unifying encryption key management processes in a centralized virtual appliance. SvKMS runs in any cloud or hypervisor and sets up quickly and easily – deploying in minutes with a simple-to-use interface - offering enterprise-grade features at the best price for modern key management.

"The StorMagic reseller network spans all major markets, ensuring that resellers and customers can easily access StorMagic products from trusted organizations around the world," said Brian Grainger, president of StorMagic Inc. and chief revenue officer. "We look forward to continuing our work with Future Tech Enterprise, as we expand our partnership beyond the United States and into their global organization."

To learn more about StorMagic and its partner program, please visit the StorMagic website.

About Future Tech Enterprise, Inc.

Future Tech is an award-winning, global IT solutions provider with capabilities in 150 countries. We help companies maximize their full range of IT investments, delivering solutions for hardware/software procurement, configuration and imaging, hybrid cloud, modular data centers, cyber security, logistics, customized data science workstations, print management, data storage, Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality (VR/AR) and E-sports. Visit FTEI.com to learn more about Future Tech Enterprise, Inc.

About StorMagic

StorMagic is solving the world's edge data problems. We help organizations store, protect and use data at and from the edge. StorMagic's solutions ensure data is always protected and available, no matter the type or location, to provide value anytime, anywhere. StorMagic's storage and security products are flexible, robust, easy to use and cost-effective, without sacrificing enterprise-class features, for organizations with one to thousands of sites. Visit www.stormagic.com.

