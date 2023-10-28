Future Women Engineers Participate in Society of Women Engineers Event Today in Los Angeles

Future women engineers attended a Society of Women Engineers event Invent It. Build It today in Los Angeles as part of the Society's Annual Meeting.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Future women engineers attended a Society of Women Engineers event Invent It. Build It today in Los Angeles as part of the Society's Annual Meeting.

Invent It. Build It. is specifically designed for girls ages 10-18, their parents, and educators to spend the day learning about local engineering clubs, engineering camps, competitions, after-school programs, scholarships careers, and more. Girls participated in team-building activities creating models of common engineering projects.

Early exposure to engineering professionals can be helpful to young girls who may lack appropriate professional role models. "Invent it. Build it." seeks to attract young girls interested in STEM and provides them access to women engineers currently in the workforce to learn how to forge a compelling career path.

Participating girls and parents/guardians will have the opportunity to talk to women engineers and STEM organizations about possible career paths. Girls in grades 6-12 can connect with engineers to learn about selecting the right college, and find out what engineers do and how to be successful. The Parent/Educator Program allows parents and teachers to learn why their influence is so important in engaging girls in STEM, and discover local STEM programs, scholarships, and engineering careers for their future STEM leaders.

