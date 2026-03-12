FutureFund Named Approved Vendor for California PTA Membership Sales and is Available for Free to All Local Units Statewide

"We built FutureFund to remove financial barriers for school groups, and that extends to membership. Every PTA should have access to online membership sales and management tools, which we know is often the difference between declining and growing membership." — Darian Shimy, Founder, FutureFund Post this

The FutureFund membership solution includes full dues apportionment services, digital membership cards, and online payment processing. Consistent with FutureFund's donor-supported model, in which schools keep 100% of what they raise, there are no platform fees for local units.

FutureFund was founded in Pleasanton, CA in 2014 by PTA volunteers with firsthand experience in school fundraising. The platform now supports more than 6,500 school groups raising over $16 million annually. In addition to membership enrollment, FutureFund offers fundraising campaigns, an online store, digital ticketing (Turnstile), concessions management (SnackBar), and PTA accounting tools (BeeKeeper).

PTA units can get started at futurefund.com. Units currently using FutureFund Connect can access membership enrollment from their existing dashboard. See more information on FutureFund's digital PTA membership toolset.

About FutureFund

FutureFund is a free, donor-supported fundraising platform built exclusively for K-12 schools, PTAs, PTOs, booster clubs, and Ed Funds. Founded in 2014 by PTA volunteers, FutureFund supports 2,500+ school groups raising more than $16 million annually. Schools keep 100% of what they raise.

Media Contact

Cameron Martel, FutureFund, 1 4039021575, [email protected], https://www.futurefund.com/

