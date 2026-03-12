FutureFund Named Approved Vendor for California PTA Membership Sales and is Available for Free to All Local Units Statewide

K-12 fundraising platform FutureFund has been named an approved vendor by the California State PTA to offer online membership enrollment, dues apportionment, and digital membership cards at no cost to local units.
PLEASANTON, Calif., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FutureFund, the free fundraising platform built exclusively for K-12 schools, has been named an approved vendor for California PTA (CAPTA) membership sales. The designation authorizes FutureFund to provide online membership enrollment services to all 3,006 CAPTA local units across the state of California.
Local units can begin selling California PTA memberships online immediately. Units already using FutureFund Connect - FutureFund's free document, bylaw, and task management platform - can access the membership feature directly through their existing account. Units not yet on the platform can create a free FutureFund account and begin enrollment at no cost.
The FutureFund membership solution includes full dues apportionment services, digital membership cards, and online payment processing. Consistent with FutureFund's donor-supported model, in which schools keep 100% of what they raise, there are no platform fees for local units.
FutureFund was founded in Pleasanton, CA in 2014 by PTA volunteers with firsthand experience in school fundraising. The platform now supports more than 6,500 school groups raising over $16 million annually. In addition to membership enrollment, FutureFund offers fundraising campaigns, an online store, digital ticketing (Turnstile), concessions management (SnackBar), and PTA accounting tools (BeeKeeper).
PTA units can get started at futurefund.com. Units currently using FutureFund Connect can access membership enrollment from their existing dashboard. See more information on FutureFund's digital PTA membership toolset.
About FutureFund
FutureFund is a free, donor-supported fundraising platform built exclusively for K-12 schools, PTAs, PTOs, booster clubs, and Ed Funds. Founded in 2014 by PTA volunteers, FutureFund supports 2,500+ school groups raising more than $16 million annually. Schools keep 100% of what they raise.
Media Contact
Cameron Martel, FutureFund, 1 4039021575, [email protected], https://www.futurefund.com/
SOURCE FutureFund
