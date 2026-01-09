FutureFund Partners with California State PTA to Provide Platform that streamlines PTA Operations and Procedures

This partnership keeps PTAs strong, compliant, and connected by making essential tools free and accessible to every unit across California. Post this

"As a Californian-built company, we're thrilled to partner with CAPTA to support local PTAs across the state," said Darian Shimy, President of FutureFund. "This partnership affirms our commitment to keeping PTAs strong, compliant, and connected, with no cost to the units, councils, and districts themselves. We are making tools like FutureFund Connect accessible to every PTA, and CAPTA's support helps make that possible."

The partnership comes at a time of growing interest in providing PTA's more tools and resources to assist them in their operations.

"California State PTA is committed to empowering our local units with the tools they need to succeed," said Heather Ippolito, President of California State PTA. "FutureFund Connect helps simplify the complex work of running a PTA while meeting our standards. We're excited to partner with FutureFund to make this powerful platform free and accessible for PTAs across the state."

FutureFund Connect was built with the input and feedback of K-12 schools and PTAs, making it an ideal fit for units of all sizes looking to modernize operations, save time, and operate more efficiently.

Learn more about FutureFund Connect, or schedule a demo, here: https://www.futurefund.com/connect

About FutureFund

FutureFund is a free fundraising platform built for K–12 schools, districts, PTAs, booster clubs, and ed funds. Trusted by more than 6,000 school groups across the U.S., FutureFund helps non-profits, schools, PTAs, and teams run fundraisers, sell merchandise online, sell memberships, manage compliance, and communicate with families. FutureFund is donor supported and free for schools.

About California State PTA

The California State PTA connects families, schools, and communities to improve the education, health, and welfare of all children and youth. With nearly 550,000 members at over 3,000 schools statewide, California State PTA supports a vibrant network of local PTA units through advocacy, training, and resource sharing.

Media Contact

Cameron Martel, FutureFund, 1 4039751636, [email protected], https://www.futurefund.com/

