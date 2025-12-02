Futureproof Secures Strategic Investment from Founder Capital and Triangle Tweener Fund

"With Founder Institute's network and support, we can now bring CFO-level clarity to thousands of founders who are making critical decisions without complete financial visibility." Post this

"After spending 20 years helping build and scale B2B SaaS companies—four of which achieved successful exits—I've seen firsthand how financial uncertainty holds great teams back," said Oz Merchant, CEO and Founder of Futureproof. "Partnering with Founder Capital and Triangle Tweener Fund is a validation of our vision: to give every founder CFO-level financial clarity without the CFO price tag. We're building the AI-powered foundation founders can trust so they can replace uncertainty with insight."

Strategic Partnership with Founder Institute

As part of this investment, Futureproof will become a recommended financial operations partner across the Founder Institute's global network of portfolio companies spanning over 200 cities worldwide. This partnership gives Futureproof direct access to thousands of early-stage founders who need better financial visibility as they scale from idea to fundable business.

"Founder Capital invests in exceptional founders solving critical problems across industries," said Ryan Micheletti, Partner at Founder Capital. "Oz understands the founder journey intimately, both as a serial entrepreneur and as Managing Director of Founder Institute North Carolina. Futureproof solves a problem every startup faces: how to get CFO-level financial intelligence before you can afford to hire a CFO. We're excited to back Oz and help make Futureproof the financial command center for the next generation of startups."

Real-Time Financial Intelligence for Modern Founders

Futureproof helps early-stage companies stay prepared for due diligence and investor conversations by consolidating key performance metrics, financial trends, and forecasts into a single, reliable view. The platform is currently used by a number of early-stage SaaS companies and is seeing strong month-over-month adoption. With AI-powered transaction categorization, real-time dashboards, and scenario-based forecasting, founders can present investor-ready insights at any stage of fundraising.

"As a founder, I'm juggling a hundred things at once. The last thing I want to worry about is my books or my runway," said Lauren Goodell, CEO of Zinnia, a human-first sales acceleration platform. "Moving from QuickBooks to Futureproof, I now have a single view of everything happening at the click of a button. It's like having an AI CFO in my pocket that can answer investor questions, provide guidance, and make financial clarity finally accessible for me as an early-stage founder."

Looking Ahead

The strategic partnership with Founder Institute will accelerate Futureproof's product development and market reach. Merchant and his team are focused on three key areas: expanding AI-powered Smart Segments to deliver deeper insights into departmental spending and customer profitability; building scenario planning tools that let founders model hiring, fundraising, and growth decisions with confidence; and streamlining investor readiness with one-click board reports and cap table updates.

"We're building the financial command center every founder deserves," said Merchant. "With Founder Institute's network and support, we can now bring CFO-level clarity to thousands of founders who are making critical decisions without complete financial visibility."

Media Contact

Oz Merchant, Futureproof, 1 9193419338, [email protected]

SOURCE Futureproof