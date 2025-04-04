FutureSearch gives odds of runaway AI in new AI futurism report

"The rate of AI development is one of today's most important questions. Our forecasting capabilities enable us to reimagine how AI may impact our humanity. Using AI to forecast the future of AI is a unique opportunity that we believe has incredible potential." -Dan Schwarz, FutureSearch CEO Post this

"The rate of AI development is one of today's most important questions. Our forecasting capabilities enable us to reimagine how AI may impact our humanity," said Dan Schwarz, FutureSearch CEO. "Using AI to forecast the future of AI is a unique opportunity that we believe has incredible potential."

For more information about FutureSearch's contributions to AI 2027, or to download a report summary, visit futuresearch.ai/ai-2027. To read AI 2027 in full, visit ai-2027.com.

About FutureSearch: FutureSeach is an AI forecasting company founded by ex-Waymo and ex-Google employee Dan Schwarz; and Lawrence Philips, who led Metaculus' AI team. In 2024, FutureSearch was the first to demonstrate an autonomous AI forecaster that was a net winner of bets against real humans on important geopolitical questions. FutureSearch has raised a (yet unannounced) seed round to help support its efforts.

