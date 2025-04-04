FutureSearch gives odds of runaway AI in new AI futurism report

By modeling how AI can be utilized to speed up development of AI itself, FutureSearch forecasts chances of massive technological, political and social disruption as soon as 2027
SAN FRANCISCO, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FutureSearch, a startup using AI to improve the accuracy of the best human forecasters, today announced that it has collaborated with the AI Futures Project by contributing core research in AI 2027. The recently-released report paints a detailed, compelling future of a world shaped in the very near term by AI advancements, including disruptions to the world's technological, political and social spheres.
AI 2027 includes five major forecasts from FutureSearch's leading academic forecasters and AI/ML experts, including when software development may be fully automated and how much AI research progress may accelerate. Daniel Kokotajlo, a former OpenAI researcher who has made other resonant AI predictions, contributed to the report.
"The rate of AI development is one of today's most important questions. Our forecasting capabilities enable us to reimagine how AI may impact our humanity," said Dan Schwarz, FutureSearch CEO. "Using AI to forecast the future of AI is a unique opportunity that we believe has incredible potential."
For more information about FutureSearch's contributions to AI 2027, or to download a report summary, visit futuresearch.ai/ai-2027. To read AI 2027 in full, visit ai-2027.com.
About FutureSearch: FutureSeach is an AI forecasting company founded by ex-Waymo and ex-Google employee Dan Schwarz; and Lawrence Philips, who led Metaculus' AI team. In 2024, FutureSearch was the first to demonstrate an autonomous AI forecaster that was a net winner of bets against real humans on important geopolitical questions. FutureSearch has raised a (yet unannounced) seed round to help support its efforts.
