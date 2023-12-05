FutureSense, An Alliant Company, Launches Executive Services

FutureSense, An Alliant Company, announces the launch of Executive Services, a new solution within the Human Capital Practice. The offerings will include Executive Coaching, Executive Search, Transition Services, and Succession Planning.
IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "FutureSense has lived in the people services space for close to 30 years and specifically has worked with executives to navigate their mobility to the advancing ranks of the organization. We strive to make the complicated simple and assist executives with their next move. We are thrilled to have this new executive offering available for our clients and prospective strategic partners," said Dr. Denise Caleb, Ed.D., M.Ed., CME, SHRM-CP, PHR, First Vice President and Director, Human Capital Consulting.
FutureSense Executive Services allows organizations the opportunity to have just in time services that support the ever-expanding and evolving demands that organizational leaders face. FutureSense releases this new service line to provide organizations easy access to the tools needed for executives in this current era of business. With the launch of Executive Services, our current clients and future business partners have access to executive coaching, executive search, and transition services that allow the leaders in your organization a customized path to executive development, career pathing, transitions, and succession.
"In determining the right talent and optimizing it, it's crucial not only to bring in the right person but to support them throughout the entire journey. I'm thrilled to announce that we're embarking on an end-to-end solution in supporting executives," said Jim Finkelstein, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, FutureSense.
FutureSense Executive Services leverages the market strength of Alliant Insurance Services, expanding the opportunities for insurers to partner with Alliant as their trusted risk management broker.
About FutureSense®, An Alliant Company
At FutureSense, we've been at the forefront of shaping successful organizations since our founding in 1995. Today, our expertise lies in optimizing your organization's human capital capacity and enhancing the overall performance of an organization. We believe in the power of people. By intentionally remaining agile and fostering long-term partnerships, we provide a customer-centric experience like no other. Our mantra, "Thoughtful. Responsive. Authentic." reflects our commitment to personalized service.
