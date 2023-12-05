FutureSense, An Alliant Company, Launches Executive Services

"We strive to make the complicated simple and assist executives with their next move. We are thrilled to have this new executive offering available for our clients and prospective strategic partners." ––– Dr. Denise Caleb, First Vice President & Director, Human Capital Consulting Post this

"In determining the right talent and optimizing it, it's crucial not only to bring in the right person but to support them throughout the entire journey. I'm thrilled to announce that we're embarking on an end-to-end solution in supporting executives," said Jim Finkelstein, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, FutureSense.

FutureSense Executive Services leverages the market strength of Alliant Insurance Services, expanding the opportunities for insurers to partner with Alliant as their trusted risk management broker.

To learn more about Executive Services, please visit us at https//futuresense.com/executive-services or contact us at 888-336-0909 | [email protected].

At FutureSense, we've been at the forefront of shaping successful organizations since our founding in 1995. Today, our expertise lies in optimizing your organization's human capital capacity and enhancing the overall performance of an organization. We believe in the power of people. By intentionally remaining agile and fostering long-term partnerships, we provide a customer-centric experience like no other. Our mantra, "Thoughtful. Responsive. Authentic." reflects our commitment to personalized service.

