FutureSense, An Alliant Company, Launches Inclusion Services

We are excited to bring a just-in-time approach of inclusivity to the marketplace when leaders and businesses are looking for support and ways to get it right more than ever before. We are thrilled to work with existing and future clients to make what can seem complicated, simple.

FutureSense Inclusion Services is built upon a diverse set of initiatives and strategies to ensure inclusion is central to an organization's recruitment, talent management, and organizational culture. These services are designed to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) within the organization and among its clients.

"I have always believed that when we can take a comprehensive and integrative look at our workplaces, we are better off. Inclusion services can foster innovation and creativity by bringing together individuals with various perspectives and talents. This is not only to ensure that everyone has an equal opportunity to contribute to and benefit from their professional environments, but also allows for engagement, joy, and fun in our work lives," said Jim Finkelstein, Executive Vice President and Managing Director.

FutureSense Inclusion Services leverages the market strength of Alliant Insurance Services, expanding the opportunities for insurers to partner with Alliant as their trusted risk management broker.

To learn more about Inclusion Services, please visit us at https//futuresense.com/inclusion-services or contact us at 888-336-0909 | [email protected].

