Futurety Appoints Chief Medical Officer to Strengthen Healthcare Leadership and Data Innovation

Futurety, a Columbus-based leader in data analytics and digital marketing, has appointed Dr. Sandeep Palakodeti as its new Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to strengthen its healthcare expertise and innovation. Dr. Palakodeti has held leadership roles at organizations including the Mayo Clinic and CareMore Health, and completed a Healthcare Innovation fellowship at Harvard Medical School. In his new role, he will provide clinical oversight and strategic guidance to ensure Futurety's data-driven solutions align with patient care and regulatory standards.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Futurety, a leading provider of data analytics and digital marketing solutions, today announced the appointment of Dr. Sandeep Palakodeti as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). The addition of this role underscores Futurety's continued investment in advancing its healthcare practice and ensuring the highest level of clinical expertise informs its client engagements.

Dr. Palakodeti brings over two decades of experience at the intersection of value-based care, precision medicine, and healthcare innovation. Throughout his career, he has focused on building next-generation models of care that prioritize prevention, personalization, and long-term wellness.

He earned both his Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Public Health (MPH) degrees from Wright State University. He went on to complete his Internal Medicine residency at Kaiser Permanente, one of the nation's most respected integrated healthcare systems. He was later accepted into a prestigious fellowship in Healthcare Innovation at Harvard Medical School, where he deepened his expertise in designing scalable, patient-centered healthcare solutions.

Dr. Palakodeti has held clinical and executive roles across renowned institutions, including the Mayo Clinic and CareMore Health. He has also served in leadership positions within health technology startups and major academic medical centers, consistently working at the forefront of care model redesign and digital health integration.

Recognized for his forward-thinking leadership, Dr. Palakodeti is committed to improving population health outcomes through data-driven, holistic approaches to medicine.

In his new role as CMO, Dr. Palakodeti will provide clinical oversight and strategic guidance to Futurety's healthcare portfolio, ensuring that data-driven insights and digital solutions align with the realities of patient care, regulatory compliance, and healthcare system priorities.

"Futurety's decision to appoint a Chief Medical Officer reflects our commitment to delivering data and digital strategies that are not only innovative but also clinically sound," said Bill Baldearaez, Chief Executive Officer of Futurety. "With Dr. Palakodeti's proven expertise and leadership, we are well-positioned to continue supporting healthcare organizations as they navigate the challenges of an evolving industry."

The appointment of a Chief Medical Officer highlights Futurety's focus on bridging the gap between healthcare and technology, ensuring that client solutions are informed by both data science and clinical expertise.

About Futurety

Futurety is a Columbus-based data analytics and digital marketing firm dedicated to transforming complex information into actionable insights. Serving clients across industries, Futurety provides tailored strategies that drive measurable results, improve decision-making, and create long-term value.

Media Contact:

Amanda Langley

Marketing Manager

Futurety

[email protected]

(614) 356-7005

Media Contact

Amanda Langley, Futurety, 1 (614) 356-7005, [email protected], https://futurety.com/

SOURCE Futurety