"FUTURISTA": A Groundbreaking Confluence of Blockchain, AI, and AR/VR in Latin America

"Now is our time to harness new technologies as cornerstones for a brighter future. It's our call to uplift, innovate, and collaborate in a world that anticipates the forging of audacious new paths." - Oszie Tarula, Founder of Hola Metaverso Tweet this

Alvaro Monroy Lopez, Director of the Digital Ecosystem at Universidad de Medellin, shares, "Technology should be viewed from a comprehensive standpoint, allowing us to map opportunities. In education, its role will always be supportive, not an end. This is why our event embodies the fusion of new technologies as a foundational pillar, guiding us towards future trends and fortifying our path to innovation."

Oszie Tarula, Founder of Hola Metaverso, states, "Now is our time to harness new technologies as cornerstones for a brighter future, not only for us but for all of humanity. It's our call to uplift, innovate, and collaborate in a world that anticipates the forging of audacious new paths."

FUTURISTA transcends mere discussions and debates. Attendees will relish in a cutting-edge digital art exhibit and a mesmerizing light mapping display, epitomizing the pinnacle of technological wonders. By underscoring the synergy between academia and trailblazing innovations, the event ensures robust participation from the academic apex, with enthusiastic student involvement and a pronounced focus on societal betterment.

For those eager to showcase their creativity, an invigorating contest awaits. The stage is set to display your innovative concepts, be it in audacious entrepreneurship, cinematic storytelling, captivating game creation, or immersive realities that defy imagination. Awarded participants will not only gain global accolades and merit certifications but will also be treated to an exclusive range of state-of-the-art tech devices, including iPads, graphic tablets, and other meticulously crafted gadgets to enhance their creative pursuits. FUTURISTA offers you the chance to make history and leave an indelible mark in the exhilarating digital age.

About Universidad de Medellin

Universidad de Medellin is a thriving living campus where we collectively sow the future. Committed to upholding the highest quality standards through teaching, research (I+D+I), and outreach, we stand as an accredited institution by MEN and CNA. Our 72 years of expertise reaffirm us as a leading, transformative, and innovative institution.

About Hola Metaverso

Hola Metaverso crafts both virtual and tactile educational experiences, strengthening bonds in new web technology communities in the US and LATAM. Aspiring to become a premier content and events media company, their vibrant community, consisting of students, professionals, innovators, aficionados, artists, and visionaries, embodies ideals of synergy, compassion, and enlightenment. With events hosted in global hubs such as Los Angeles, Bogota, Mexico City, Medellin, and New York, Hola Metaverso has undoubtedly showcased its prowess in merging communities and driving digital discourse.

For media inquiries:

Oszie Tarula

Founder, Hola Metaverso

[email protected]

Ricardo Becerra

Digital Entertainment Program Coordinator, Universidad de Medellin

[email protected]

SOURCE Hola Metaverso