Futurola Announces Partnership with Snoop Dogg for New Product Line

"I'm excited about this collaboration, Futurola is the industry leader and the products are innovative and of premium quality." —Snoop Dogg

"Futurola takes pride in our latest partnership with superstar Snoop Dogg," said Skard. "Together, we have created a collection of exclusive products that merge our expertise in innovative smoking accessories with Snoop's iconic status."

Added Eriksson, "Snoop is revered in the cannabis space for his love of the plant and advocacy on the world stage. These premium products will launch a new era of excitement in the smoking accessories sector as people all over the world Roll a Double G®."

Futurola and Snoop Dogg share a connection to Amsterdam, where the company was founded in a coffee shop and the music mogul opened his first Smoke Weed Every Day (S.W.E.D.) coffee shop earlier this month. Now based in Los Angeles, Futurola offers everything for the ultimate smoking experience except the flower: papers, cones, trays, and machines that shred bud and wrap it into tight, uniform joints. Snoop Dogg continues to mesmerize crowds on stage and will drop his twentieth studio album, Missionary, later this year.

About Futurola

Established in 1996 at Future Coffee Shop in Amsterdam, Futurola emerged from the heart of European smoking culture, where a passion for smoking rituals thrived. What began as a mission to revolutionize the art of joint-rolling became an international smoking-accessories phenomenon, as well-known for creating successful celebrity partnerships as for its iconic joint-rolling machines. Experience the Future of Rolling® at Futurola.com.

About Snoop Dogg

Rapper, music producer, actor, author, publisher, investor, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and cannabis advocate Snoop Dogg has been an icon of hip-hop culture since 1992. With more than 35 million albums sold worldwide and awards including an American Music Award, a Primetime Emmy, and 17 Grammy nominations, he is a bona fide superstar. Snoop's empire includes Death Row Records as well as the Smoke Weed Every Day (S.W.E.D.) brand of products, dispensaries, and coffee shops.

Media Contact

