Fuze Fund Launches $30M Venture Capital Fund to Empower Underrepresented Entrepreneurs

"We're building more than just a fund. We're building a community that ensures talented, underrepresented founders have a real shot at success." Post this

HOW IT STARTED:

Dr. Breeden's inspiration for launching Fuze Fund was deeply rooted in his experience leading Emerging Entrepreneurs, Inc., a non-profit dedicated to providing startup training to untapped communities, particularly veterans and minority populations. "While leading Emerging Entrepreneurs, Inc., I saw firsthand how difficult it was for underrepresented founders to access the funding and support they needed to succeed," Dr. Breeden explains. "It became clear to me that the Venture Capital space was not fully supporting these communities." This realization grew into a larger vision during Dr. Breeden's MBA studies at Syracuse University, where a group capstone project merged with research from the university's Institute for Veterans and Military Families. "The concept of launching a fund that focused on empowering veteran, minority, and women-led projects took shape during my time at Syracuse," he continues. "Though a few years passed and I went on to complete my doctoral studies at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, the hope of one day launching a fund never left me. Less than 4 months after defending my dissertation, in the fall of 2021 and in the midst of the pandemic, Fuze Fund and its flagship venture fund were formed."

The statistics are telling: in 2022, minority founders received only 1.1% of venture capital funding, despite their growing presence in the startup ecosystem. Investment declined to less than 1% in 2023. Fuze Fund is committed to changing this by channeling institutional capital into promising early-stage ventures across industries like technology, education, and financial services. But Fuze Fund's commitment goes beyond just financial investment; it provides founders with a strong network of partnerships, including institutions, non-profits, and industry leaders—all working together to fuel sustainable growth. "We understand that capital alone doesn't drive success—it's about the support and resources that surround it," Dr. Breeden continues. "That's why we're building an ecosystem that connects founders with the right people and tools, helping them navigate the challenges of growth and scale with confidence."

While the firm's flagship fund, Fuze Venture Growth Fund I, will focus on ventures led by diverse leadership teams with innovative business models, particularly in areas like EdTech, AI & Robotics, Consumer Packaged Goods, Fintech, and Digital Services, Fuze Fund is also exploring adjacent industries that leverage technology to drive innovation and create transformative change.

FUZE FUND EXPANDS SUPPORT THROUGH CONSULTING PLATFORM:

In addition to its venture capital initiatives, Fuze Fund offers a robust range of management consulting services tailored to the needs of institutions, startup communities, and founders. From fund structuring and compliance to capital raising and ecosystem development, the Fuze Fund consulting team provides hands-on expertise to guide emerging ventures. These services ensure that founders and institutions have a clear path to success in an increasingly competitive market. "We're eager to connect with firms, institutions, and agencies who believe in the power of collective investment, knowledge sharing, and strategic collaboration," says Breeden. "Impact isn't restricted to wiring funds. Rather, creating real, lasting impact is a holistic endeavor that requires a range of inputs, from raising capital to building connections to leveraging data and insights to make more informed business decisions."

ABOUT DR. T.J. BREEDEN, FOUNDER & MANAGING PARTNER:

Dr. T.J. Breeden is a nationally recognized entrepreneur and advocate for transitioning service members, underserved founders, and youth. Honored by President Obama as a "Champion of Change" as part of the former administration's "Winning the Future" initiative, T.J. has been celebrated for his leadership in advancing economic opportunities for minority and veteran founders. He was also named the "Veterans Entrepreneurship Advocate of the Year" by the U.S. Small Business Administration, received BlackEnterprise Magazine's "Modern Man of Distinction" award, and Radio One's "Cathy Hughes Business Community Service" award. T.J. also serves in a Director's role at a leading philanthropy-serving organization whose mission is to advance equitable philanthropic investment in Black communities.

Recently, Dr. Breeden was accepted into the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs' (ECA) "U.S. Speaker Program," where he will be extended the opportunity to support U.S. embassies and consulates around the world to engage with leaders, officials, and subject matter experts on topics of strategic importance to the U.S., including but not limited to social entrepreneurship and the power of equitable venture investment in diverse founders. Lastly, he is also a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., ForbesBLK (a global community of Black entrepreneurs and leaders driving systematic change in business, culture, and society), and BLCK VC, a network committed to equipping Black investors with the resources needed to push for greater inclusivity in the venture capital industry.

THE FUND IS NOW ACCEPTING SUBSCRIPTION INQUIRIES:

Fuze Venture Growth Fund I is currently in its subscription phase, and while capital deployment will begin once the fund is fully subscribed, accredited investors are welcome to engage. Entrepreneurs and investors alike are invited to join the Fuze Fund network and contribute to an initiative that's driving diversity and innovation within the venture capital landscape. "We're building more than just a fund. We're building a community that ensures talented, underrepresented founders have a real shot at success. This fund is about changing the status quo, and we invite like-minded investors and entrepreneurs to join us on this transformative journey!"

ABOUT FUZE FUND:

Fuze Fund is a venture management platform dedicated to empowering underrepresented founders by providing capital, strategic guidance, and resources. For more information, visit www.fuze.fund.

Media Contact

Dr. T.J. Breeden, Fuze Fund, LLC, 1 (919)627-7627, [email protected], www.fuze.fund

SOURCE Fuze Fund, LLC