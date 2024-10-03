FVC9 empowers video editor community with Enhanced Transcript Support using AI

Fast Video Cataloger 9 has been released, featuring a new AI-powered transcription plugin that enhances video management for editors and creators. Users can organize their video libraries locally, ensuring privacy and quick access without needing cloud storage. The standout feature is a dedicated transcription window that highlights text in real-time, allowing users to click on any word to jump directly to that moment in the video, streamlining navigation and referencing.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fast Video Cataloger 9, the latest version of the popular video cataloger software, was released today with a focus on transcript support. This highly anticipated update introduces a new AI-powered plugin that transcribes videos within the cataloger, revolutionizing the way video editors and creators manage their content.

Fast Video Cataloger 9 continues to empower users by enabling them to organize their entire video libraries on a local computer, without the need for cloud storage or internet access. This streamlined approach ensures privacy and speed, allowing users to quickly search through a wealth of video content and locate specific moments or spoken words with ease.

The standout feature in this version is the dedicated transcription window, which highlights the text in real-time as the video plays. Users can now click on any word in the transcript to instantly jump to that precise moment in the video, making it effortless to navigate, search and reference important footage.

"The addition of comprehensive transcript support in FVC9 is a game-changer for our users," said the company Co-founder Robert Lönn. "This feature enhances the already powerful video cataloging, indexing, and search capabilities, empowering our community of video professionals to work more efficiently. We know this has been on their wishlist."

Fast Video Cataloger 9 is now available for download, delivering an unparalleled video management experience to video editors, content creators, and media enthusiasts alike.

Fast video cataloger has been in continuous development since 2011. The software is available for Microsoft 64-bit Windows versions today. Download the feature-complete 30-day trial of the software from https://videocataloger.com/download/. Licenses are monthly ($9 USD), yearly ($97 USD) or perpetual($197 USD).

Media Contact

Robert Lönn, VideoStorm Sweden AB, 46 702233068, [email protected], videocataloger.com

SOURCE VideoStorm Sweden AB