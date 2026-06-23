FVI School of Nursing and Technology Earns Institutional Accreditation from ACCSC, Supporting Future Academic Growth

"Receiving ACCSC accreditation marks an important milestone in FVI's continued evolution as a leading career-focused institution," said Denyse Antunes President of FVI School of Nursing and Technology. . Post this

After careful assessment of its long-term strategic objectives, FVI elected to transition its institutional accreditation from the Council on Occupational Education (COE) to ACCSC. The decision aligns with the institution's vision for future growth and expansion of academic opportunities for students.

"Receiving ACCSC accreditation marks an important milestone in FVI's continued evolution as a leading career-focused institution," said Denyse Antunes President of FVI School of Nursing and Technology. "This achievement reinforces our commitment to providing high-quality education while positioning the institution for future academic advancement and expanded opportunities for our students."

As part of its strategic growth plan, FVI intends to pursue the development of bachelor's and master's degree programs through the appropriate regulatory and accrediting approval processes. ACCSC accreditation provides a strong foundation for the institution to explore these opportunities and expand educational pathways for current and future students.

For over a decade, FVI School of Nursing and Technology has been dedicated to empowering students through career-focused healthcare education and workforce development. The institution remains committed to preparing graduates with the knowledge, skills, and professional competencies needed to succeed in today's healthcare a industry.

About FVI School of Nursing and Technology

FVI School of Nursing and Technology is a private postsecondary institution dedicated to providing career-focused education in nursing, allied health, and technology programs. With campuses in South Florida and a commitment to student success, FVI prepares graduates to meet the evolving needs of employers and communities through quality education, hands-on training, and professional development.

For more information, visit FVI.edu.

Media Contact:

Marketing Department

FVI School of Nursing and Technology

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.fvi.edu

Media Contact

Michael Dellarciprete, FVI School of Nursing, 1 9543362522, [email protected], FVI School of Nursing and Technology

SOURCE FVI School of Nursing